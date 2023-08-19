A Few Moments With Ray Weaver

Despite being a Pasadena native, it is a rare opportunity to see Ray Weaver perform in the area. This September 19th, you have a chance to see him perform a special and intimate show for one night only at Killarney House in Davidsonville.

Weaver is a singer and a songwriter–in fact, he will also have a set at the Annapolis Songwriters Festival in September. But perhaps his strength lies in his storytelling. It comes from the heart, often a father’s heart–which is the title of his book.

Today, we speak with Ray (all the way from Denmark) about the upcoming trip to the States, his show at Killarney House, and the charity it will benefit, which is near and dear to his heart. Tickets are limited as Killarney House is a small venue, but it is a perfect venue for A Night With Ray Weaver!



Have a listen!

