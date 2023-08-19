August 19, 2023
Homestead Gardens
A Few Moments With Ray Weaver

Despite being a Pasadena native, it is a rare opportunity to see Ray Weaver perform in the area. This September 19th, you have a chance to see him perform a special and intimate show for one night only at Killarney House in Davidsonville.

Weaver is a singer and a songwriter–in fact, he will also have a set at the Annapolis Songwriters Festival in September. But perhaps his strength lies in his storytelling. It comes from the heart, often a father’s heart–which is the title of his book.

Today, we speak with Ray (all the way from Denmark) about the upcoming trip to the States, his show at Killarney House, and the charity it will benefit, which is near and dear to his heart. Tickets are limited as Killarney House is a small venue, but it is a perfect venue for A Night With Ray Weaver!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

