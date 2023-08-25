August 25, 2023
Arts Lab of South County Seeks Input for New Mural

The Arts Lab of South County, located at 312 Deale Road in Tracys Landing (Deale, across from Herrington Harbour North), has received funding from the Maryland State Arts Council to bring a new mural to South County! Mural art can help highlight the values the community shares or wish to celebrate, bring a sense of pride in the history or accomplishments of an area, and demonstrate shared community aspirations.

The Art Lab hopes to produce an exciting new mural that will represent the community for years to come and also set the stage for further expansion of mural art within South County.   

Community ideas will be the inspiration!

The Arts Lab is inviting the public to partner with the lab and complete the following survey to hear the voices and perspectives of residents throughout South County to ensure our decisions embody the experience, the values, and the aspirations of all community members.

The public is invited to offer thoughts and ideas for the mural by completing the survey by September 30th.  The survey participants’ views will be the artist’s inspiration.

The Arts Lab invites the public to volunteer for a group discussion with as many voices as possible. Organizers are confident they can bring together the community, concept, and artist to produce a magnificent mural representing this community for years to come, and further expand mural art in South County.

The Arts Lab of South County is free and open to everyone. For accommodations and inquiries, [email protected]

