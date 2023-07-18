What?? Pickleball at the Mall?

The Annapolis Mall is expanding its entertainment offerings by adding a brand-new pickleball facility to its footprint. Ball at the Mall is now open for players and guests to enjoy the fast-growing sport of pickleball. This facility features eight dedicated, regulation-sized courts with professional Joola nets, court dividers, and lights. The new sporting establishment will also host leagues, drop-ins, and tournament options and provide a player’s lounge. It is all part of the Common Goal Group’s aim to elevate the game of pickleball and sports for the Annapolis community.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Westfield Annapolis to bring dedicated pickleball courts to the area, providing a fantastic new resource for the Annapolis and Anne Arundel community,” said Stephy Samaras of Common Goal Group.

Long-time sports and tournament operators Stephy Samaras and Jeremiah Batucan founded the Common Goal Group in 2022 with a mission to empower athletes’ skills, confidence, and personal character by providing world-class sports programming and facilities focused on the growth of their physical and mental development.

“This facility reflects our shared commitment to promoting health, wellness, and social engagement through the joy of pickleball. We can’t wait to see the positive impact this facility will have on players of all ages and skill levels”, adds Jeremiah Batucan.

Ball at the Mall will welcome athletes of all abilities with varying options that cater to its anticipated diverse clientele. Drop-in play, ladder leagues, dedicated league play, corporate leagues, and professional coaching are all part of their offering. Additionally, members will enjoy access to other programs and amenities, such as fun-filled kids’ summer camps, thrilling tournaments, and special events. With a user-friendly reservation portal, Ball at the Mall will streamline the reservation process so players can focus on what matters most: enjoying the game of pickleball. Courts will also be marked so players of similar skill levels can be tested against opponents with similar DUPR levels.

The facility’s grand opening and ribbon cutting is scheduled for August 10th, 2023, to kick off their first tournament, the Blue Crab Classic, with the Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce.

Ball at the Mall is located outside of the former Nordstrom store.

