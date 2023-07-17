July 17, 2023
Local News

Two Dead in Separate Pedestrian Crashes in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department released information today about two fatal pedestrian crashes that claimed the lives of an Ellicott City man and a Parkville woman. The incidents happened in April and early July.

April 3, 2023 | Annapolis Neck

On April 3, 2023, at approximately 9:50 am, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 800 block of Bay Ridge Road for a report of a crash involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

Investigation showed that the pedestrian, a 37-year-old man from Ellicott City, stepped out into the roadway and into the path of a vehicle traveling east on Bay Ridge Road.

Due to the extent of his injuries, the victim was flown to Shock Trauma in serious to critical condition. 

The driver stayed on the scene and was ruled not at fault.

On July 7, 2023, the victim died from the injuries he sustained from the crash.  

July 3, 2023 | West Annapolis

On July 3, 2023, at approximately 7:56 am, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the unit block of Ridgely Avenue for a report of a crash involving a vehicle striking two pedestrians.

Investigation shows that both pedestrians, 37 and 17-year-old females, both of Parkville, MD, were crossing Ridgely Avenue mid-block. They were in the middle of the roadway when a motorist turned left out of a parking lot onto Ridgely Avenue striking both pedestrians with the vehicle.

The motorist remained on the scene to assist officers with the investigation.

At the time, the victims were driven to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries. On July 6, 2023, the 37-year-old victim died of her injuries, and the Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of her death to be complications from the injuries she sustained in the crash. 

