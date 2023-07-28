TOMORROW: Maryland Hall Presents a Special Classic Theatre of Maryland Cabaret

‘A Little Bit of Broadway, and All That Jazz’

Classic Theatre of Maryland (CTM) celebrates a decade of professional world-class theater in Annapolis with a special concert starring Broadway star Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella, Bonnie and Clyde, Anything Goes, South Pacific, Grease, Crazy For You), featuring Classic Theatre of Maryland Cabaret Artists and special guests, and accompanied by the Unified Jazz Ensemble. The entire concert is conceived and directed by Sally Boyett and Produced by Classic Theatre of Maryland.

From the moment I met Sally Boyett of Classic Theatre of Maryland I knew we needed to find the right project that would allow Maryland Hall and Classic Theatre of Maryland to shine together. Bringing Laura Osnes with Classic Theatre’s beloved cabaret onto the main stage at Maryland Hall is just the dynamo project we were looking to do! Don’t miss it!! Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

Come for an evening celebrating the best of Broadway and the great American songbook and experience the song and dance that makes jazz and Broadway the heartbeat of American entertainment!

July 29, 2023 | 7:30 PM | Maryland Hall

