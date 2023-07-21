Tickets Selling Briskly for 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival

BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.), Rams Head Presents, and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County have announced the 2nd annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival (ASF) line-up. The stages are set for showcases and concerts that unify the city in music discovery featuring major songwriters and the industry’s biggest hitmakers. The excitement is building throughout Downtown Annapolis for the four days and nights of music on boats, hotels, restaurants, bars, and the iconic City Dock from September 14th through 17th, 2023. BMI continues its commitment to nurturing and developing songwriters at the earliest stages of their careers, offering fans the chance to see prominent new acts like Angie Miller, The Young Fables, Maggie Baugh, and more.

Tickets for Blondie, LeAnn Rimes, Patty Griffin with special guest Jonatha Brooke, Marty Stuart, Amanda Shires, and James McMurtry will go on sale July 14th at 12 PM. Additional featured acts include Ronnie Bowman, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Earl Bud Lee, Tommy Sims, Jeffrey Steele, and Heath Warren, with additional acts to be announced. Tickets and more information at https://www.annapolissongwritersfestival.com/

Additionally, Annapolis Songwriters Festival puts a spotlight on one-of-a-kind songwriter showcases. Artists invited to perform include:

Arlis Albritton

Madisun Bailey

Maggie Baugh

Pete Best

Ronnie Bowman

Laura Brino

The Brummies

Julia Cole

Anthony David

Tony Denikos

Daphne Eckman

Bryan Ewald

The Young Fables

Paul Guzzone

Dan Haas

Jimi Haha

Poet Hawkins

Rebecca Lynn Howard

Dracula Jackson

Michael K

Charles Kavoossi

Justin Klump

Kevin Koa

Danah Koch

Earl Bud Lee

Alec Lytle

Jesse Lynn Madera

Jess Marie

Kevin Martin

Coley McCabe

Matt McConville

Kristen McNamara Jenn Van Meter

Angie Miller

Grayson Moon

Meg Murray

Dan Navarro

Kelly Paige

Jacob Panic

Abe Partridge

Alexander Peters

Gage Rhodes

Jacob Rice

Dean Rosenthal

Jennifer Schimpf

Justin Schools

Doug Segree

Thom Shepherd

Chris Shupe

Tommy Sims

Jordan Sokel

David Sparrow

Jeffrey Steele

Ava Suppulsa

Dave Tieff

Keesy Timmer

Twinnie

Heath Warren

Mel Washington

Michael Waskey

Ray Weaver

Hall Williams

Carly Winter

Aaron Yealdhall

(Line up subject to change. More performers and a full schedule, including free shows, to be announced soon.)

The festival kicks off on Thursday, September 14th, with a special evening event sure to excite the crowd for a fun-filled weekend of music and will continue with free showcases at several venues across town. Music-filled days on Friday, September 15th, Saturday, September 16th, and now Sunday, September 17th will offer concertgoers an opportunity to attend both ticketed and free showcases in a walkable area with unique stops along the way featuring all the iconic venues Annapolis has to offer. The festival will close at City Dock with an all-ages show featuring Grammy Award-winning superstar LeAnn Rimes.

Venues include restaurants, shops, and landmarks while festival-goers make their way along “songwriters trail” from Metropolitan Kitchen to The Garden at Market Space. Free showcases lead visitors to spaces at Rams Head Tavern, The Graduate Hotel, The Capital Hotel, Stan & Joe’s, The King of France Tavern, Red Red Wine Bar, and Latitude 38. The ASF app, available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, provides a complete 2023 programming schedule broken down by time and event category, with the ability to build a customized schedule.

The Annapolis Songwriters Festival is modeled after the hugely successful Key West Songwriters Festival, which in its 27th year, continues to be the largest festival of its kind in the world. Highlighting the specialized craft that is the essence of music, this festival aims to give music lovers a chance to get to know the names and faces behind the songs in an up-close and personal setting.

Proceeds from the Annapolis Songwriters Festival will benefit AM/FM. AM/FM is a nonprofit organization created in 2006 to provide temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform.



Event information, schedule, and ticketing: annapolissongwritersfestival.com

