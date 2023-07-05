July 5, 2023
Three IRC Restaurants Donate Gift Cards for 3rd Taste of Anne Arundel

The Community Action Agency is pleased to announce that IRC (Irish Restaurant Company) has joined to support its 3rd Taste of Anne Arundel!  While their first restaurant, Galway Bay, was already a sponsoring restaurant of our fundraiser, Brian Boru, Killarney House, and Pirate’s Cove have joined a group of 18 restaurants donating gift cards for the raffle – bringing the total of donating local restaurants to 21!

IRC opened its first restaurant in Anne Arundel County in 1998.  Since then, they have expanded to four restaurants located in Annapolis, Davidsonville, Galesville, and Severna Park, offering their customers the opportunity to taste their way around Anne Arundel County!

Galway Bay Irish Pub opened in December 1998 on Maryland Avenue in downtown Annapolis.  The owners wanted to offer a traditional Dublin-style pub that would serve as the meeting center for the townspeople.  With its proximity to the State House, employees and politicians soon embraced Galway as a popular lunch spot.  Galway became known as the place to see a familiar face over a pint of Guinness while offering traditional pub food, smiling faces, and a jovial atmosphere.  This tradition continues today, with Galway Bay setting the standard for restaurants to follow.

After the success of Galway Bay, Killarney House opened in 2001.  The owners felt Davidsonville was the perfect location for a rustic pub due to the area’s farmlands and rolling green hills – a place that reminded them of their home in Ireland.  The homey, pine-walled interior of Killarney House quickly became a much-loved community spot for residents of Davidsonville and the surrounding area.  

Brian Boru opened with much anticipation in 2007.  Brian Boru serves the community of Severna Park and serves the perfect family-friendly meal in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.  In winter, sit by the fire and relax in a rich, colorful dining room that feels like home.

The most recent addition to the IRC family, Pirate’s Cover, is a long-loved local treasure.  Sitting on the West River in historic Galesville, this hopping neighborhood restaurant is also the perfect stopping point for sailors (and pirates) from afar.  The restaurant serves fresh seafood for the whole family in a charming nautical atmosphere.  Motor on up to the dock and spend an afternoon soaking up the sun at the Dock Bar while enjoying live music and fresh oysters on the half shell!  During cooler months, the bar area featuring a large fireplace is a cozy place to enjoy a delicious meal in the company of locals.

You can support the Community Action Agency by purchasing raffle tickets for Taste of Anne Arundel.  Each ticket offers buyers three chances at winning a bundle of restaurant and game cards – all for just $10!  If you prefer to purchase tickets using cash or check, please contact Julie Snyder at [email protected] or 443.822.1167.

