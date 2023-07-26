The Heat Is On! Cooling Centers Are Open!

The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecasted that the heat index will reach around 105°F from Thursday, July 27th through Saturday, July 29th. Temperatures are expected to reach 90-100 degrees in the next few days. The City will activate its cooling centers for the first time this season to provide relief from extreme heat conditions and help prevent heat-related illnesses.

City Cooling Centers

The City of Annapolis has opened its primary cooling center, the Roger “Pip” Moyer Community Recreation Center, (273 Hilltop Lane) as a cooling center July 27-29 from 10:00 AM-8:00 PM. Access to water will be provided. Those visiting the cooling center at Pip Moyer Recreation Center will not have access to recreation activities.

The following community-based cooling centers are also open to individuals who need this service. Access to drinking water will be available at these locations.

Annapolis Michael E. Busch Library, 1410 West St:

Thursday July 27 from 10:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday July 28-SaturdayJuly 29 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM



Annapolis Senior Activity Center, 119 S. Villa Ave:

Thursday July 27-Friday July 28 from 8:30 AM-4:00 PM

Additional cooling centers may be open during the summer season based on availability. For more information, call the City’s Office of Emergency Management at 410-216-9167.

Availability of Pumpout Boat From the Harbormaster

Once the heat index reaches 100 degrees, the pumpout boat will no longer be available to the public due to the hazardous working conditions. Instead, visit https://dnr.maryland.gov/boating/pages/pumpout/annapolis.aspx for a list of alternative locations.

Reminders on How to Stay Safe During Periods of Extremely Hot Weather

“We have seen the effects of extreme heat in other communities. Now that it is Annapolis’ turn, it is important to know the signs of heat-related illness,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “If your neighbors are vulnerable, help them get to a cooling center before they are in crisis. It’s times like this when we need to look out for each other.”

Office of Emergency Management Director, Kevin J. Simmons, reminds residents, especially groups most at risk, to take extra precautions when spending time in the heat this summer and know the potential dangers. “Heat-related deaths are preventable. Continuing to educate our residents on the dangers of heat-related illness and providing a temporary and safe space to seek relief from the heat is a top priority.” Groups most at risk can include children, older adults, those who are pregnant, people experiencing homelessness, people with pre-existing conditions and chronic illnesses, indoor and outdoor workers, emergency responders, low-income communities, athletes, and more.

Preventing Heat-Related Illness

Heat-related illnesses happen when the body is not able to properly cool itself. While the body normally cools itself by sweating, during extreme heat, this might not be enough. In these cases, a person’s body temperature rises faster than it can cool itself down. This can cause damage to the brain and other vital organs. Always call 911 in the event of a heat-related emergency.

Heat cramps are muscle contractions that are connected to heat and dehydration.

Heat exhaustion is also a result of excessive heat and dehydration. The signs of heat exhaustion are paleness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, fainting, and increased temperature.

Heatstroke is the most severe form of heat illness. These people have warm, flushed skin and do not sweat. This is considered a critical medical emergency. These patients must have their temperature reduced quickly and taken directly to the hospital.

“Beat the Heat”

The CDC has compiled safety tips to help individuals “beat the heat”. Remembering to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed is key. Some important tips and reminders during days with extreme heat include:

Stay Cool

Schedule outdoor activities carefully : Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.

: Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover. Pace yourself : Cut down on exercise during the heat. If you’re not accustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually

: Cut down on exercise during the heat. If you’re not accustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually Do not leave children or pets in cars: Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open. While anyone left in a parked car is at risk, children are especially at risk of getting a heat stroke or dying.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids: Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Always check with your doctor for specific medical guidance.

Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Always check with your doctor for specific medical guidance. Replace salt and minerals: Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat. Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks

Stay Informed

Know where to go for trusted sources of information. Monitor local news resources for heat watches and warnings in Annapolis and follow the directions of local officials. Additional information may be found at www.annapolis.gov/OEM.

Alert Annapolis – This system allows the City to send out automated telephone messages, text messages, or emails quickly and efficiently in the event of an emergency. The brief message will provide information on the emergency and any important instructions. To sign up for Alert Annapolis, please go to the following site https://alertannapolis.civicready.com/ or text “ANNAPOLIS” to 38276.

– This system allows the City to send out automated telephone messages, text messages, or emails quickly and efficiently in the event of an emergency. The brief message will provide information on the emergency and any important instructions. To sign up for Alert Annapolis, please go to the following site https://alertannapolis.civicready.com/ or text “ANNAPOLIS” to 38276. Prepare Me Annapolis Mobile App – This free app from the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) provides real-time alerts and information for Annapolitans to be prepared in any type of emergency. Prepare Me Annapolis is available, free of charge, on both the Apple Store and Google Play.

