The Effects of Weather on Oil Prices

Many factors, such as supply and demand, geopolitics, production costs, and market sentiment, influence oil prices. However, weather is one of the most overlooked factors, which can have significant and sometimes unexpected effects on oil prices and trading. This article will explore how weather affects oil prices in different ways and seasons.

How weather affects oil supply and demand

Weather can disrupt oil production, transportation, and storage by disrupting oil supply. For example:

• Extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, floods, storms, and wildfires, can damage oil infrastructure and reduce the amount of oil available in the market.

• Cold weather can increase the viscosity and density of crude oil, making it harder to pump and transport. It can also freeze pipelines and cause blockages or leaks.

• Hot weather can increase the evaporation rate of crude oil stored in tanks or vessels. It can also increase the risk of fires or explosions at oil facilities or along transportation routes.

Weather can affect oil demand by changing oil users’ consumption patterns and preferences. For example:

• Cold weather can increase the demand for heating oil or natural gas for residential and commercial use.

• Hot weather can increase the demand for electricity for cooling or air conditioning. Electricity can be generated from various sources, such as natural gas, the largest source of electricity generation in the US.

• Weather can also affect gasoline or jet fuel demand by influencing travel and transportation activities. Mild weather can encourage more people to drive or fly for leisure or business.

How weather affects oil prices and trading

Weather can affect oil prices by creating imbalances between oil supply and demand. When supply exceeds demand, prices tend to fall. When demand exceeds supply, prices tend to rise. The magnitude and direction of price changes depend on various factors, such as the severity and duration of weather events,

the elasticity and substitutability of oil products,

the availability and cost of alternative energy sources,

and the expectations and reactions of market participants.

For example:

• In September 2017, Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and Louisiana, causing widespread damage to oil infrastructure and disrupting about 25% of US refining capacity. This reduced the supply of refined products such as gasoline and diesel, while increasing the supply of crude oil. As a result, gasoline prices rose by about 28% while crude oil prices fell by about 3% in the month following the hurricane.

• In January 2018, a cold wave swept across North America and Europe, increasing the demand for heating fuels such as heating oil and natural gas. This created a shortage of heating fuels in some regions due to limited storage capacity or transportation constraints. As a result, heating oil

prices spiked by about 18% while natural gas prices surged by about 30% in the month following the cold wave.

• In August 2019, a heat wave hit Europe, increasing the demand for electricity for cooling and air conditioning. This created a surge in natural gas demand and prices, as natural gas accounted for about 23% of electricity generation in Europe in 2019. As a result, natural gas prices rose by about 25% while crude oil prices rose by about 5% in the month following the heat wave.

Weather can affect oil trading by creating opportunities and challenges for traders who use various instruments and strategies to profit from or hedge against oil price movements. For example:

• Weather can create volatility and uncertainty in oil prices, which can attract speculators who seek to capitalize on price fluctuations. Speculators can use futures contracts, options contracts, or ETFs to gain exposure to oil price movements and leverage their positions.

• Weather can also create imbalances and arbitrages in oil markets, attracting arbitrageurs seeking to exploit price differences or inefficiencies between different markets or instruments. Arbitrageurs can use swaps contracts, spread trades, or intermarket trades to benefit from price convergence or divergence.

• Weather can also create risks and exposures for oil producers and consumers who seek to hedge against adverse price movements. Hedgers can use futures contracts, options contracts, or swaps contracts to lock in a favorable price for their future transactions and reduce their price risks.

Conclusion

Weather is an important factor affecting oil prices and trading in different ways and seasons. Weather can disrupt oil production, transportation, and storage by disrupting oil supply. Weather can affect oil demand by changing oil users’ consumption patterns and preferences. Weather can affect oil prices by creating imbalances between oil supply and demand. Weather can also affect oil trading by creating opportunities and challenges for traders who use various instruments and strategies to profit from or hedge against oil price movements.

