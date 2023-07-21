The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

This dog has swagger!! Meet another Louie, the Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable French Bulldog of the Week.

Louie is an 8-month-old French Bulldog, or Frenchie, who will draw attention anywhere he goes! He has the most unusual brindle markings and two different eye colors!

He is in a cone of shame as he recovers from some surgery, but he will be ready to strut his stuff in a few more days!

But the personality scale is off the charts with this one! Despite his recent surgery, he made the rounds of the table being sure to introduce himself to everyone including Jimmy the Cat (who was none too appreciative).

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Louie?

Don’t forget that August 20th is the return of the SPCA’s Puppy Plunge at Camp Letts in Edgewater. Bring your well-behaved pup for a glorious dip in the Rhode River, or participate in the bathing suit contest! For the humans, plenty of music by the Eastport Oyster Boys and lots of food and drink. Details are here! And if you’d like to have a booth or be a sponsor, here’s your link!

And yes, they are starting to plan for the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and are looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here!

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

