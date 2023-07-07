The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

He is a distinguished older gent with a nice coat of silver hair! Meet Louie, the Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Poodle of the Week.

Louie is a 10-year-old poodle who is considered a “senior” by the staff at the SPCA, but please, do not let him know!

He is a happy-go-lucky pup who will be perfectly happy in nearly every home situation–kids, other pets, families, couples, singles, young, or old. He does not have the pep of the four puppies we saw last week, but who does? But he is not slowing down and is interested in all the new things around him.

The bonus with an older pups is that they are trained and housebroken–which Louie is. Give him a little time to acclimate to you and your home, and you will have an excellent companion! Louie has a skin allergy and takes a daily pill to help with that, so there may be some ongoing additional expenses!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Louie?

We also remind you about July 15th at Fairview Farm on Rutland Road in Davidsonville. The Jess Fest 2023 will be happening to honor the legacy of Jess Beard, who passed away from breast cancer. Lots of fun, music, laughter, and food and drink. This is a very special event for Annapolis Subaru and will be a fun day honoring a wonderful woman. You can learn more here and get tickets!

And in August. On the 20th, to be exact, it is the return of the SPCA’s Puppy Plunge at Camp Letts in Edgewater. Bring your well-behaved pup for a glorious dip in the Rhode River, or participate in the bathing suit contest! For the humans, plenty of music by the Eastport Oyster Boys and lots of food and drink. Details are here! And if you’d like to have a booth or be a sponsor, here’s your link!

And yes, they are starting to plan for the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and are looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here!

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

