Gambling is a hugely popular activity, and people worldwide love spending their money… with the hope of winning even more. However, some countries are more ensconced in it than others. Some countries have a deep-rooted gambling culture, while others have simply seen a rise in the popularity of gambling activities due to the more favorable regulations and economic factors – and the ever-increasing availability of online options at sites such as Casinos.com. Let’s face it, for most people; it has never been easier to spin those reels or take a seat at a virtual poker table.

That being said, here we will look at some of the biggest gambling countries in the world.

China

China seems to top the list of everything, especially if there is an element of technology (or money) involved… and this is true of gambling. At the moment, despite having plenty of competition nipping at its heels, China tops the list as the largest gambling country in the world.

Funnily enough, although most forms of gambling are illegal on the mainland, the special administrative regions of Macau and Hong Kong have massively thriving gambling industries. In fact, Macau, often referred to as the “Las Vegas of Asia,” which generates the majority of China’s gambling revenue, surpasses even the famous Las Vegas Strip in terms of gambling revenue. Most things are bigger in the US… but not gambling, apparently!

United States

Being the home of the famous Vegas Strip – the capital city of casinos and gambling, many would have thought this would take the top spot… but it comes in at number two.

That being said, the United States boasts one of the most diverse gambling landscapes globally. From the iconic Las Vegas Strip to numerous tribal casinos across the country, gambling is deeply ingrained in American culture. Nevada, home to Las Vegas, is the gambling capital of the country (if not the world), followed by states like New Jersey, known for its Atlantic City casinos.

The U.S. also has a significant online gambling market, with states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Nevada legalizing online casino games and sports betting. Moreover, with more states legalizing access to online casinos and gambling, it looks to grow even more in the coming years.

Japan

Japan is another country with a long history of gambling – with various forms such as pachinko, horse racing, and lottery games being some of the most popular options. Moreover, the country recently legalized casino gambling, which nicely paves the way for integrated resorts, including casinos, to be built.

With the potential opening of more of these resorts, Japan is expected to become a major player in the global gambling industry, so watch this space.

United Kingdom

Us Brits love a good flutter – so it’s unsurprising that the United Kingdom has a well-established gambling industry. The popularity of sports betting, online casinos, and numerous land-based casinos all contribute to the country’s gambling prominence in the world.

The UK Gambling Commission regulates the industry and ensures fair and responsible gambling practices. If you want some high-end casino experience, head to London, and you’ll enjoy a seriously prestigious experience.

Australia

Australians have a strong love of gambling – and it is deeply ingrained in their culture. The country has many gambling options – casinos, sports betting, horse racing, and the good old “pokies” (slot machines). In particular, Melbourne and Sydney are famous for their world-class casinos and vibrant gambling scenes.

Singapore

It may be just a small city-state, but Singapore has emerged as a major gambling destination in Asia. The iconic Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa integrated resorts have transformed the country’s entire gambling landscape.

South Korea

South Korea also has a thriving gambling industry, with casinos generally catering primarily to foreign tourists. The country has a number of excellent integrated resorts – such as Paradise City and Jeju Shinhwa World, offering a whole host of casino games and entertainment options. However, it’s not so great for the people of South Korea as it is heavily restricted, with only one casino, Kangwon Land, allowing locals to gamble.

Germany

Germany also has a significant gambling market, with all sorts of options available – casinos, sports betting, and lotteries. The country’s land-based casinos are very popular – with all different table games and slot machines.

Canada

Canada is another big country with a thriving gambling industry – and it now has numerous land-based casinos and online gambling options available. The country is well-known for its lively casino scenes in cities like Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Italy

Last on our list is Italy, which has a beautifully rich gambling heritage – with a strong focus on sports betting, casino games, and poker. The country has a well-regulated gambling market, with licenses issued by the Autonomous Administration of State Monopolies (AAMS).

Unsurprisingly, the Italians are passionate about sports, and football betting is one of their favorite pastimes.

So, there you have it – the biggest gambling countries in the world – but with the gambling industry ever-changing, we’re sure it will see a bit of a shake-up in the next few years.

