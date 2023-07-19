Strange Twist in Recent Annapolis Homicide

On June 15, 2023, the Annapolis Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue. This is in the City’s Robinwood community. They found a victim, Nelson Poston, suffering from gunshot wounds who died three days later.



At the time, they arrested a suspect in the shooting, a 29-year-old female from Annapolis who was initially charged with attempted first degree murder as Poston was still alive at the time .



On July 19, 2023, based on information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the charges against the woman were downgraded to to first degree assault, reckless endangerment and handgun possession. She is still being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.



Police say that on the night of the shooting Mr. Poston arrived in the Robinwood community in a vehicle with other occupants. He and other occupants exited the vehicle and appeared to shoot into the community. Evidence now indicates that Mr. Poston was shot and ultimately killed by an occupant of the vehicle he arrived in before he was assaulted by the female suspect.



Police do not have an identity of the shooter, but are actively seeking to locate them. Annapolis Police urge anyone with information to contact them directly by calling 410-260-3439.

