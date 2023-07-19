July 19, 2023
Annapolis, US 83 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Strange Twist in Recent Annapolis Homicide Maryland Hall’s Largest Annual Fundraiser, Arts Alive, Turns 25 This Year!  Medieval Torture Coming to Annapolis Education Hacks: How to Ace Exams and Enjoy the Process Daily News Brief | July 19, 2023
Local News

Strange Twist in Recent Annapolis Homicide

On June 15, 2023, the Annapolis Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue. This is in the City’s Robinwood community. They found a victim, Nelson Poston, suffering from gunshot wounds who died three days later.

At the time, they arrested a suspect in the shooting, a 29-year-old female from Annapolis who was initially charged with attempted first degree murder as Poston was still alive at the time .

On July 19, 2023, based on information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the charges against the woman were downgraded to to first degree assault, reckless endangerment and handgun possession. She is still being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond. 

Police say that on the night of the shooting Mr. Poston arrived in the Robinwood community in a vehicle with other occupants. He and other occupants exited the vehicle and appeared to shoot into the community. Evidence now indicates that Mr. Poston was shot and ultimately killed by an occupant of the vehicle he arrived in before he was assaulted by the female suspect. 

Police do not have an identity of the shooter, but are actively seeking to locate them. Annapolis Police urge anyone with information to contact them directly by calling 410-260-3439.

Previous Article

Maryland Hall’s Largest Annual Fundraiser, Arts Alive, Turns 25 This Year! 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu