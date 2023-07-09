St. Martin’s Raises $83,000 for Ukrainian Refugees Through ICONS in Transformation Exhibit

St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (St. Martin’s) raised $83,000 to benefit Ukrainian refugees through hosting a recent contemporary art exhibit, ICONS in Transformation. The exhibit, featuring artwork by international expressionist Ludmila Pawlowska, debuted in Maryland for the first time on Sunday, April 23, through Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Approximately 193 pieces of Pawlowska’s three-dimensional artwork adorned the walls of St. Martin’s free of charge for the community to enjoy. Over seven weeks, more than 1,000 individuals experienced ICONS in Transformation, and 33 pieces of art were sold. Pawlowska donated her proceeds from the sale of artwork to Ukrainian refugees via the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and CARE International.

For Pawlowska, ICONS in Transformation and the war in Ukraine is deeply personal. With Ukrainian roots on both her mother’s and father’s side of the family, as well as loved ones still in Ukraine, she uses her voice to fight for democracy. Losing her mother to a sudden stroke 26 years ago began a journey of working through grief, resulting in the creation of ICONS in Transformation, which has toured in the United States for the last decade.

“While ICONS has toured all over, this Annapolis exhibit has been the most successful to date,” St. Martin’s Pastor Dave Oravec said. “I’m grateful St. Martin’s was able to play a role in not only bringing our Annapolis community together but also supporting Ukrainian refugees.”

To learn more about the artist and her upcoming exhibition locations for ICONS in Transformation, visit https://www.ludmilapawlowska.se

