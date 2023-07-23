Sixth Inning Rally Sparks Sunday Win For Baysox Over Senators

For the third-consecutive contest, the Bowie Baysox overcame an early deficit, rallying to take down the Harrisburg Senators 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium behind a three-run sixth inning.

Once again, Bowie fell behind early. Two pitches into the game, Harrisburg’s Robert Hassell III launched a solo home run against Major League rehabber Austin Voth to give the Senators an early 1-0 lead. Voth would pitch just two innings before right-hander Connor Gillispie entered for the Baysox. After two perfect frames opened his outing, Gillispie yielded a leadoff double to Terone Harris III who came home to score on a sacrifice fly RBI from Brady Lindsly later in the frame, doubling Harrisburg’s lead to 2-0.

The Baysox got a run back in the bottom half of the fifth against Senators’ left-handed starter Alemao Hernandez. Joseph Rosa doubled to lead off the inning, scoring on a Donta’ Williams RBI single to make it 2-1. Harrisburg retook a two-run lead in the sixth after a Jacob Young single was plated by a Trey Lipscomb RBI double.

Then, the Baysox immediately seized momentum in the bottom of the sixth. Billy Cook launched the first pitch of the inning over the left field wall for his twelfth home run of the season, making it a 3-2 game. Jackson Holliday then hustled out an infield single to first base, advancing to second on a groundout later in the frame. Then, with two outs, Shayne Fontana bounced back to Hernandez on the mound, but the left-hander flipped the ball over the head of first baseman Frankie Tostado, allowing Holliday to score from second to tie the game. The errant toss also sent Fontana to second base and ended the day for Hernandez (L, 2-6). Left-hander Garvin Alston entered for Harrisburg to face Rosa. The switch-hitter cracked his third hit of the day into left field, plating Fontana and giving the Baysox the lead.

Gillispie (W, 5-3) worked a scoreless seventh, finishing the day with just two runs allowed in five innings. In the eighth, the ball went to right-hander Keagan Gillies, who kept Harrisburg off the board in his lone inning of work, thanks in part to a diving grab by the center fielder Williams.

In the ninth, right-hander Kade Strowd entered for Bowie. Strowd (S, 2) struck out the first two batters he faced, before allowing a single to Jackson Cluff. The next batter, Lindsly, punched a single into left field. With the throw going in to Rosa at second base, Cluff tried to catch the Baysox napping and rounded towards home plate. Rosa was alert to the danger and threw a strike to the plate, with the catcher Rodriguez tagging Cluff for the final out of the afternoon.

The win lifts Bowie’s record to 43-47 on the season. The Baysox finish their nine-game home stand 7-2. Bowie will have Monday off before traveling to Somerset to take on the Patriots. First pitch of Tuesday’s series opener in Somerset is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

