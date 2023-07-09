Shelley Row to Lead ASO’s Board

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO), a non-profit organization based in Annapolis, Maryland, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shelley Row, PE, CSP as Chair of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Board of Trustees. Founded in 1962, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is governed by a robust Board of 23 trustees including a five-person Executive Committee headed by the Chair. The election of Ms. Row follows the year-long service of Dr. Mary McKiel as Board Chair. The transition in leadership occurred at the annual meeting held June 26, 2023 at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts.

Ms. Row is the owner of Blue Fjord Leaders. She is an Inc. Magazine top 100 leadership speaker and one of eight engineers worldwide who is a Certified Speaking Professional (CSP). As founder and CEO of Blue Fjord Leaders, Row’s work focuses on engineering leaders to see beyond the data and provide foundational management skills to enable decision-making, delegation, critical conversations, and more. As Ms. Row assumes leadership of the Board of Trustees, she is prepared to continue expansion of the Symphony’s service to Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, and the surrounding region, to engage a permanent Executive Director, and to plan ambitious community engagement for the 2024-2025 season. “The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is a valuable asset for the Annapolis region. I’m honored to serve as Chair of the Board of Trustees along with our other accomplished Board members. Together, we look forward to growing the impact of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra for all,” she said.

As Dr. Mary McKiel steps down from her role as Chair, she remains an active member of the Board of Trustees and proudly recalls the diligent work of the Board to further the organization’s mission to bring More Music to More Places for More People. “Being a Trustee on the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Board of Trustees, and a former Chair, is incredibly rewarding because it means collaborating with one of the finest, most dedicated groups of people I’ve ever known — all engaged in supporting and promoting the community-focused mission and artistic vision of this outstanding orchestra,” she said. During Dr. McKiel’s tenure as Chair, the Symphony completed a successful and widely-praised trip to Spain, continued an ambitious plan to expand the organization’s musical footprint in the Anne Arundel County region through intentional community outreach, and boldly led the Board as they advised the ASO through and beyond the COVID-10 pandemic.

Interim Executive Director Barbara Randolph joins the Annapolis Symphony staff in welcoming Ms. Row into the Chair position. “I’ve been extraordinarily lucky to work with Mary and Shelley during a busy and ambitious year of performing, community service, and transition. This work is fully supported by the dedication of our Board of Trustees. One thing I can assure is the Annapolis Symphony Board’s unique and incredible capacity to work, the talent at the table, and the commitment to our conductor, musicians, and the artistry they bring. It’s not easily paralleled. This is a team headed in a wonderful direction,” she said.

The Annapolis Symphony welcomes 2023-2024 season Executive Board members: Shelley Row, PE, CSP (Chair), Katie Edwards (Vice Chair), Ann Whitcomb (Vice-Chair/Finance), Stephen Sotack (Treasurer), and Shaun Mathis (Secretary).

The 2023-2024 season Board of Trustees includes: Bob Arias, Florence Calvert (Emeritus), Georgianna Crosby, William Davis, Ginger From, Sonja Gladwin, Charles Grudzinskas, Collot Guerard, Mimi Jones, Michelle Hellstern, Deb Howe, Jill Kidwell, Monique Langston, Dr. Mary McKiel, Elizabeth Maxwell-Schmidt, Jerray Slocum, Marie Treanor, and Christine Young.

2023-2024 Ex-Officio Trustees include Dr. Ann Tran (Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra), Kristin Bakkegard (musician representative), Maestro José-Luis Novo, and Barbara Randolph.

The Symphony thanks Board Treasurer Jerray Slocum and Board Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Maxwell-Schmidt, MD for their outstanding service on the Executive Committee during the 2022-2023 season. Mr. Slocum and Dr. Maxwell-Schmidt will continue to serve the Symphony on the Board of Trustees. The Symphony also thanks Florence Calvert, local professional realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty, for her unswerving dedication and nine-year service on the Board. The Board unanimously elected Ms. Calvert to the status of Board of Trustees, Emeritus.

With much gratitude, the Board bids farewell to the following longtime donors, supporters, and patrons: Peter Evans of the Peter Evans Group of Merrill Lynch; Dr. David Huggins, President and Chief Operating Officer of Viridian Resources (retired); and Joe Rubino, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Superintendent for Finance at United States Naval Academy. Each served full terms as voting Trustees followed by four-year terms as Emeritus members of the Board of Trustees.

