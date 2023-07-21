Severna Park Man Killed While Walking Along Ritchie Highway

A Severna Park man has died after being struck by a vehicle as he walked along Ritchie Highway last night.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, at approximately 9:00 PM, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 800 block of Ritchie Highway in Severna Park.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian, wearing all dark, non-reflective clothing, was in the travel portion of southbound Ritchie Highway when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as Jeffrey Simmons, 45, of Severna Park, was transported to an area hospital by Anne Arundel County Fire Department and later pronounced deceased.

The police are continuing their investigation of the accident.

