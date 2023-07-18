July 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 88 F
Rotary Crab Feast is Bay Responsible

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is partnering with Annapolis Green this summer to ensure that the 78th Annual Crab Feast is “Bay Responsible”!  The crab feast will be zero-waste, which means nothing from the event will end up in a landfill.  In just over two months after the August 4th event, crab trays, shells, all other food waste, paper products, spoons, knives, and even wooden mallets will turn into beautiful compost for gardens, completing the circle of life.  Even though spoons, forks, knives, and clear cups used at the event look like plastic, they are made from plants.

At the 2022 Crab Feast, over 15 tons of compostable material were collected in two full dumpsters.  That’s more than the weight of a fully loaded Fed-Ex truck or two adult African elephants.  The Rotary Club of Annapolis is committed to keeping the event zero-waste to help support the health of our beautiful Chesapeake Bay.

“The Rotary Club of Annapolis is excited to be partnering again with Annapolis Green for our 78th Annual Crab Feast,” stated Bob Reedy, president of the club.  “Being a waste-free event helps the club keep our beautiful city of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County greener for all of us that live, work, and play here.”

The Crab Feast is a major annual fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Annapolis, with all proceeds donated to local charities and non-profit organizations.  Last summer, $50,000 was raised and distributed through the organization’s Crab Feast Grants Program. 

Tickets for the Crab Feast are available now online at www.annapolisrotary.org/crabfeast.  Tickets for the event are only available online this year, and ticket sales close on Thursday, July 27th at 6 p.m.  Tickets will not be sold at the event!

