Revisiting the Controversial Opinions Around Addiction

Substance addiction has been a debatable topic for decades. However, the discussions have picked up momentum with the augmenting caseload and related consequences on society as a whole.

Inadequate research, confusion around treatments and chaos due to social and moral sentiments, largely affects the state of both addiction and addicts in present times.

People across different regions, religions, races, and socio-economic backgrounds might have different opinions on addiction. It’s a sensitive topic that needs to be explored further for better insights so that radical solutions can be reached.

Controversial Opinions About Addiction

Addiction Is A Choice

The oldest debate that is still under the scanner questions the very nature of addiction. Is addiction a disease or a choice?

Some, including federal agencies like NIDA and NIAAA, consider addiction a chronic brain disorder that can relapse similar to other serious conditions like heart disease, diabetes, cancer, etc.

However, the more widespread opinion among the general public is that addiction is a choice. The reason is that people bring the disease on to themselves, unlike other chronic health conditions. Moreover, they are often able to quit, even without any medical help.

Even though the disease model and the choice model fundamentally oppose each other, the fact that psychoactive drugs are addictive and harmful and must be used with caution is undeniable.

Addiction Is A Crime

The laws that were originally enforced as a drug control measure have now been reduced to just forceful impositions.

But how effective has the punishment model proved to be in curbing drug addiction? Drug manufacturing and trafficking have only been on a consistent rise since the past decade.

Lately, as an alternative to punishments, ‘Angel Programs’ have been gaining popularity across the US where drug addicts are rather treated as patients than criminals. If they comply with the law and confirm to surrender the remaining drugs in their possession, police and volunteers aka ‘angels’ arrange to connect them with treatment facilities instead of imprisonment.

Addiction Can Be Self-Managed And Does Not Require Treatment

Although it might be possible to access some control over cravings in mild or moderate dependencies, trying to withdraw from severe addiction can result in fatal outcomes and serious side-effects like seizures, delirium, paranoia, etc.

This might result in restlessness and eventually relapse. Relapse increases tolerance which consequentially increases the amount of drug consumed, posing a grave risk of overdose.

If you or your loved ones are also suffering from substance abuse, contact WhiteSands Tampa treatment center to overcome addiction with the help of expert certified professionals.

Treatment Is Only Beneficial After Hitting The Lowest Point In Addiction

A portion of people believe that there is no point in entering treatment until a person has lost all their resources, relationships, and health to addiction and hit what they call ‘rock-bottom’.

But it’s crucial to understand that addiction is a progressive disease. The more time people take to seek help, the more damage it does to their body and brain.

Addicts Are Morally Bad People And Should Be Punished

People fighting a disorder as serious as addiction are already going through mental and emotional setbacks. Societal judgments just make matters worse.

The level of stigmatization towards drug addicts can be gauged with the help of the following statistics reported by a recent study:

More than 40% of people oppose health insurance benefits for addicts.

80% are not willing to work with them.

3 among 10 people believe that addiction can never be completely cured.

It’s important to understand that substance-addicted people are not bad people. They are just suffering from a sickness and all they need is help and treatment to become fully functional and productive again.

Prescription Drugs Cannot Cause Addiction

Misuse of prescription drugs like pain relievers & sedatives, even when suggested by doctors, can interfere with the brain’s reward mechanism just like harmful street drugs and create dependencies.

More than 16 million Americans abuse prescription drugs each year, 70% of which acknowledge addiction to painkillers.

Conclusion

Condemning affected people based on groundless opinions is unethical. Educating and informing the public at large about addiction, how it affects the brain and behavior of people, and the importance of treatments is the most ideal approach to rectify popular controversial myths about it!

