July 26, 2023
Annapolis, US 71 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Review: Gates of Olympus A Few Moments With Laura Osnes – A Little Bit of Broadway & All That Jazz Rotary Crab Feast Tickets On Sale Now Rain Halts Bowie Bid at Avoiding Shutout on Tuesday Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce to Sponsor Inaugural Pickleball Tournament at the Mall
Local News

Rain Halts Bowie Bid at Avoiding Shutout on Tuesday

A soggy afternoon in New Jersey was made even more sour, as the Bowie Baysox were dealt their fifth shutout loss of the season by the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday. Opening a pivotal six-game series against the Northeast Division’s playoff representative, the Baysox were only held to two hits in a 6-0 loss. Anticipating an approaching rainstorm, the game was delayed prior to the start of the seventh inning, and it was ruled official shortly after.

Somerset matched Bowie’s entire hit total in just the first inning. Trey Sweeney collected the only necessary run of the game on just the third pitch of the day from Carlos Tavera, as Sweeney smoked a line drive over the right field wall. Tavera (L, 2-6) labored around four walks in just 3 2/3 innings, allowing an additional run in the fourth inning on a single by Ben Rice.

Nick Richmond took the next four outs for Bowie, but allowed an equal number of runs in that time. After loading the bases with only one out in the fifth inning, Richmond allowed to deep fly balls, a sacrifice fly by Elijah Dunham, and a three-run home run by Rice on the next pitch. Xavier Moore took the sixth inning for Bowie, walking a pair of batters, but still working scoreless.

Bowie collected just two hits early against Blane Abeyta, a double by Jud Fabian, and a single by Greg Cullen. Abeyta (W, 6-4) walked two batters and only struck out three, but he kept Bowie silent through consistent weak contact. With rain halting the contest after Abeyta had fired all six innings for Somerset, notching the first shutout by a single opponent since Erie’s Chance Kirby in 2022.

With the loss, Bowie falls to 43-48 on the season. Bowie will try to bounce back at a more familiar time on Wednesday, as they continue their series at 7:05 p.m.

Previous Article

Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce to Sponsor Inaugural Pickleball Tournament at the Mall

 Next Article

Rotary Crab Feast Tickets On Sale Now

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu