Rain Halts Bowie Bid at Avoiding Shutout on Tuesday

A soggy afternoon in New Jersey was made even more sour, as the Bowie Baysox were dealt their fifth shutout loss of the season by the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday. Opening a pivotal six-game series against the Northeast Division’s playoff representative, the Baysox were only held to two hits in a 6-0 loss. Anticipating an approaching rainstorm, the game was delayed prior to the start of the seventh inning, and it was ruled official shortly after.

Somerset matched Bowie’s entire hit total in just the first inning. Trey Sweeney collected the only necessary run of the game on just the third pitch of the day from Carlos Tavera, as Sweeney smoked a line drive over the right field wall. Tavera (L, 2-6) labored around four walks in just 3 2/3 innings, allowing an additional run in the fourth inning on a single by Ben Rice.

Nick Richmond took the next four outs for Bowie, but allowed an equal number of runs in that time. After loading the bases with only one out in the fifth inning, Richmond allowed to deep fly balls, a sacrifice fly by Elijah Dunham, and a three-run home run by Rice on the next pitch. Xavier Moore took the sixth inning for Bowie, walking a pair of batters, but still working scoreless.

Bowie collected just two hits early against Blane Abeyta, a double by Jud Fabian, and a single by Greg Cullen. Abeyta (W, 6-4) walked two batters and only struck out three, but he kept Bowie silent through consistent weak contact. With rain halting the contest after Abeyta had fired all six innings for Somerset, notching the first shutout by a single opponent since Erie’s Chance Kirby in 2022.

With the loss, Bowie falls to 43-48 on the season. Bowie will try to bounce back at a more familiar time on Wednesday, as they continue their series at 7:05 p.m.

