Police Investigating Rape of Teen in Downtown Annapolis

The Annapolis Police are investigating the rape of a teenage girl on Compromise Street in the historic district of Annapolis.

On July 13, 2023, Annapolis Police officers were approached by subjects wishing to report a rape that occurred approximately two weeks earlier in the 100 block of Compromise Street.

Officers spoke to the 15-year-old female victim, who reported that she was outside in the area in the evening hours approximately two weeks ago when an unknown male suspect approached her.

The male suspect grabbed her from behind and forcefully walked her across the street near Newman Street. The suspect then sexually assaulted the victim and then left the area. There is no physical description of the suspect.

Detectives are actively investigating this and urge anyone with information about this crime to contact them at 410-260-3439.

