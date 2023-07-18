July 18, 2023
Local News

Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run of Pedestrian

A 22-year-old Landover woman is suspected of hitting a man along Northbound Route 4 in Lothian and fleeing the scene.

On July 17, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on northbound Route 4 near Lower Pindell Road in Lothian.

A passerby observed a person lying in the roadway and called 911.

The investigation revealed the pedestrian, identified as 74-year-old Aubrey Lee Wallace of Owings, was walking in the travel lane when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. It is unknown how long the pedestrian was in the roadway before being discovered by the passerby. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by Calvert County Fire Department personnel.

The striking vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction and was discovered unoccupied a short time later by the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The Prince George’s County Police Department located the vehicle’s driver, and Anne Arundel County Traffic Safety investigators responded.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section, which asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at 410-222-4700. At this time, no charges have been filed, nor has the identity of the driver been released.

