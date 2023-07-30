Pitching Woes Continue as Bowie Drops Third Straight

July 30, 2023
A difficult series for the Bowie Baysox pitching staff continued Saturday night, as Bowie surrendered ten runs to the Somerset Patriots for the second-consecutive night and dropped their third-consecutive game. Bowie briefly tied the game but allowed seven unanswered runs ahead of a 10-3 final.

Continuing their trend of early scoring, Somerset used back-to-back home runs, a two-run blast by Ben Rice and a solo homer by Elijah Dunham, to grab a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Somerset has scored within the first three innings of every game of the series.

While home runs hurt the Baysox early, they provided relief soon after. Donta’ Williams slugged his sixth of the season in the sixth inning, and Billy Cook tied the game with his 13th of the year in the third. Following Cook’s home run, however, Bowie only managed one more base hit through the night. Richard Fitts (W, 7-5) collected a quality start over six innings, while matching a career high with ten strikeouts.

Making his first start with Bowie while returning from Tommy John Surgery, Kyle Brnovich was able to rebound from the first inning home runs and fire two scoreless innings. Brnovich (L, 0-1) was tagged for a run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly.

Things got out of hand in the sixth inning against Bowie’s Ignacio Feliz, as Jeisson Rosario laced a bases loaded double to right field to score three runs, and Jasson Dominguez knocked his own double to center field to drive in the eighth run. Somerset plated two more runs in the eighth inning against Xavier Moore, with RBI hits by Dominguez and Tyler Hardman.

Their third-consecutive loss, and fourth of the week, drops Bowie to 44-51 on the season. With one final game against Somerset in 2023, Bowie will try to secure their second win of the week on Sunday. Carlos Tavera is scheduled to make his second start of the week, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George's Stadium.

