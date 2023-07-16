July 17, 2023
Local News

Pitching Powers Bowie To One-Hit Shutout Over Akron

Four Baysox pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout of the Akron RubberDucks, taking Saturday night’s contest by a 1-0 final at Prince George’s Stadium.

The only scoring came on the first pitch in the bottom of the first, when Billy Cook launched a solo home run to left. Cook’s eleventh long ball of the season gave Bowie its 1-0 edge. Saturday marked the second-consecutive night that Cook homered on the first pitch to lead off the bottom of the first and his third-consecutive game with a home run.

On the mound, right-hander Alex Pham set the tone in his third Double-A start. Pham allowed no hits through four frames, allowing just two walks, despite collecting just a single strikeout. Pham did not allow a runner to reach second base, and faced just one over the minimum, tossing just 56 pitches in the process.

In the fifth, left-hander Cionel Perez entered for the Baysox on a Major League rehab assignment. Perez went 1.2 innings, striking out three and walking one on 25 pitches, before exiting with two outs in the sixth. Right-hander Ryan Long was next out of the bullpen for Bowie. In his Double-A debut, Long yielded a softly hit bloop single to shallow left field for the only hit of the night for the RubberDucks. After walking Angel Martinez to put two runners on with two outs, Johnathan Rodriguez lined a ball to third, but an athletic snag from third baseman Joseph Rosa kept the shutout in tact and retired the side. Long (W, 1-0) cruised from there, going 2.1 innings and striking out the side in the eighth. 

The only offense for Bowie outside of Cook’s leadoff home run came exclusively from Jackson Holliday. In his second Double-A contest, the former No. 1 overall pick tallied three singles, including legging out two infield hits on the evening. 

Conner Loeprich (S, 1) got the ball for the Baysox in the ninth, retiring the side in order to slam the door on the night.

The victory propels Bowie’s overall record to 37-46 on the season. The Baysox have won four of five games and look for the series win against the RubberDucks in the finale on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. from Prince George’s Stadium.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

