Online Summer Camps for High School Students in 2023

With summer break right around the corner, there’s a burning need to engage school-going children in a healthy and productive activity. Having a set routine is very important to keep your kids mentally and physically active. Whether it’s a soccer club they go to in the evening or swimming lessons in the afternoon, having a schedule to follow keeps them on track during the summer holidays. For people who do not have any physical classes in their areas, do not worry. In the age of the internet, the sky is the limit.

If you’re also looking to enroll your children in a meaningful activity over the summers, you’re just at the right place. We have come up with a list of online summer camps that offer a wide range of activities, topics, and subjects that will help your child utilize their free time in a healthy way. Summer is also a great time to allow your child to discover their interests and passion by exploring new areas of interest.

But before you introduce your child to a new world of opportunities, make sure you are well-equipped. All you need is super-fast internet that does not lag or disconnect and their customer service is approachable when needed. Some internet service providers often get disconnected and do not respond to queries or calls. Choose your service provider wisely. One of the options available is Windstream Internet which offers fast internet and is known for its customer service. You can call the Windstream phone number 24/7 and have all your internet-related issues resolved instantly.

Now that you’re ready, let’s dive in and explore some of the best online summer camps for high schoolers!

Harvard Summer School’s Secondary School Program

Harvard’s Summer School’s Secondary School Program offers online classes that span over 7 weeks. Their summer school offers multiple subjects that you can opt for, all taught by the Harvard faculty who provide you with an authentic Harvard experience. You will get to socialize and connect with like-minded people and get college exposure to prepare you for your upcoming endeavors.

To enroll for this summer school, you don’t need any minimum GPA although you will need to submit your school’s counselor report as well as your transcript.

LaunchX

For entrepreneurs and business-minded children, LaunchX provides an opportunity to high school students to launch their startups from scratch. From ideation to designing to development, they help students bring their vision to life. LaunchX also connects young startups and entrepreneurs to industry specialists who guide students on how to run and grow their startups.

To apply for this program you will need to submit your transcript.

New York Film Academy Online Summer Camps

The New York Film Academy offers a number of online summer camps that cover multiple interests ranging from acting to filmmaking, and 3D animation. Students get to interact and engage with their online instructors through live online meetings, or group conferences where they practice making and executing creative assignments.

One basic part of this summer camp is learning to create and develop a storyline and practicing storytelling.

New York University Tisch Online High School Filmmakers Workshop

This NYU Tisch School of the Arts offers a unique workshop for aspiring filmmakers. This workshop offers a great opportunity for young filmmakers to collaborate and learn the latest trends and techniques of filmmaking. The workshop is conducted online through a one-on-one virtual meeting where students get to interact with experienced filmmakers and learn skills like writing scripts, shooting, directing, and editing films.

To be eligible for this workshop you need to be enrolled in a high school with a GPA of at least 3.0. Furthermore, you need to submit your transcript, personal statement, and resume or work sample if any.

AFSF Build San Francisco Summer Design Institute

Calling all future architects! This is your chance at building your portfolio with one of the top architectural institutes in the country. This program is for high school students to work with professionals to learn the skills and tools required to build and design modern architectural designs.

Not only will you have a portfolio to submit along with your applications to design schools but also have a good understanding of important computer-aided-design tools like SketchUp and Autodesk.

Stanford University Mathematics Camp

Stanford University is offering a 3-week online summer camp for mathematics freaks. This summer camp aims at introducing advanced mathematics through lectures, research, and collaborative problem-solving group study.

Students also get to attend lectures from guest speakers and mathematicians. You can also engage with Stanford students and learn about their experiences at Stanford.

Final Words

Online summer camps are a great avenue to help your children get exposure before entering college life. These summer camps offer a variety of subjects and topics that help children develop their interests and portfolios. So check these out and enroll your kids in one that will help them build their careers.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

