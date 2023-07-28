One Dead, One Critical in Latest Annapolis Shooting

One person is dead, and another in critical condition after a shooting last night in Annapolis–the City’s eighth for 2023.

The Annapolis Police are investigating what led up to the shooting in the 1900 block of Copeland Street in the Bywater neighborhood just off of Forest Drive.

The initial call came in shortly after 10:00 PM on Thursday, July 27, 2023 for a shooting with two juvenile victims. One victim, a 17-year-old male, died at the scene and the other (16M) was flown to shock-trauma by a Maryland State Police helicopter in critical condition.

This is the 8th homicide in the City of Annapolis this year.

