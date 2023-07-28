July 28, 2023
Annapolis, US 89 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
OCTOBER 1: 9th Annual Lifeline 100 Bike Ride How to Maintain Bike Rim Brakes One Dead, One Critical in Latest Annapolis Shooting Daily News Brief | July 28, 2023 A Few Moments With Laura Osnes – A Little Bit of Broadway & All That Jazz
Local News

One Dead, One Critical in Latest Annapolis Shooting

One person is dead, and another in critical condition after a shooting last night in Annapolis–the City’s eighth for 2023.

The Annapolis Police are investigating what led up to the shooting in the 1900 block of Copeland Street in the Bywater neighborhood just off of Forest Drive.

The initial call came in shortly after 10:00 PM on Thursday, July 27, 2023 for a shooting with two juvenile victims. One victim, a 17-year-old male, died at the scene and the other (16M) was flown to shock-trauma by a Maryland State Police helicopter in critical condition.

This is the 8th homicide in the City of Annapolis this year.

Previous Article

Daily News Brief | July 28, 2023

 Next Article

How to Maintain Bike Rim Brakes

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu