Local News

Offensive Woes Continue as Bowie Drops Third Straight

Baserunners were at a premium for the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night, as they dropped their third-consecutive game to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 4-0. Shutout for just the fourth time this season, Bowie only collected two hits to tie a season low as a team.

There was an early chance for Bowie to secure the lead, as they pushed the leadoff batter of the game to third base, but they left two stranded in the frame. Jud Fabian provided a repeat opportunity in the third inning when he tripled to center field. With Fabian representing a tying run, an instant ground ball by John Rhodes turned into an out at home plate, and Bowie failed to collect a hit for the rest of the night. Donta’ Williams had the only other hit for Bowie, a single in the second inning.

The second-consecutive bullpen day for Richmond say Spencer Bivens start with three scoreless innings. The best work of the night came from Raymond Burgos (W, 5-2) as the left-hander fired three perfect innings of relief, while striking out three batters.

Carlos Tavera took the mound for Bowie and was constantly plagued by walks. While Tavera (L, 2-5) did walk a season-high five batters, the only run he allowed followed a single by Victor Bericoto and a line drive putout by Logan Wyatt.

Richmond plated three runs in the seventh inning against Conner Loeprich, using RBI hits by Wade Meckler and Marco Luciano, and a sacrifice fly by Andy Thomas.

Bowie falls to 33-45 on the season, and 2-7 in the second half of the season. Dropping the first three games of this series to the first-place Squirrels, the Baysox are already six games out of first place in the Southwest Division. Bowie will try to turn their luck around on Friday in the fourth game of the series, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

