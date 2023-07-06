July 6, 2023
Annapolis, US 88 F
Local News

Northeast High Teacher Charged With Rape and Assault of Two Students

In May 2023, the Anne Arundel County Police Department became aware of multiple sexual allegations against an Anne Arundel County Public School (AACPS) teacher. During the investigation, two students came forward advising Karl Houston Walls, a teacher at Northeast High School, had allegedly been sending sexually explicit text messages and photographs/videos. The suspect reportedly solicited child pornography from both victims and allegedly had sexual contact with them. Some of the acts and comments did occur on school property. In one of the incidents off school property, the suspect held a knife against one of the victims and asked if he should “use it.” Charges were filed in both cases on July 5, 2023; Walls is currently in custody at Central Holding and Processing.

AACPS was notified upon receipt of the allegations, and they transferred Walls to a position where he had no contact with students pending the outcome of this investigation.

There may be additional victims who have not come forward. Anyone with any information is asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700 or the Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-0306.

Charges:

23-717507

  • Rape Second Degree
  • Cause to Ingest Bodily Fluids
  • Perverted Practice
  • Sexual Solicitation of a Minor
  • Sex Abuse of a Minor
  • 4th Degree Sex Offense-Person of Authority (4 counts)
  • 2nd Degree Assault (3 counts)

23-717847

  • Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Injure
  • 4th Degree Sex Offense – Person of Authority
  • 2nd Degree Assault

Charged:

  • Karl Houston Walls | 27-year-old | Edgewater, Maryland

