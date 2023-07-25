July 25, 2023
Local News

New Art Exhibition Opening at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) has announced the opening of the Marine Art Exhibition from the Collections of Dr. George and Joan Schonholtz. This captivating exhibition is ongoing through November 20, 2023.

In collaboration with the Annapolis Marine Art Gallery and The Collection of Dr. George and Joan Schonholtz, this exhibition will showcase exceptional maritime artworks from renowned artists across the nation. The paintings depict various scenes of vessels, maritime landscapes, and the picturesque Chesapeake Bay. 

Dr. George and Joan Schonholtz were passionate collectors of maritime art, with a particular focus on the Chesapeake Bay. Over thirty years, they amassed an impressive collection, forging a deep emotional connection to the works themselves, the Annapolis area, and the Bay. 

Dr. George Schonholtz expressed his gratitude to the dedicated individuals who made this gift possible, including the staff of The Maritime Museum & Park, The Marine Art Gallery, and the artists, with special recognition for John Barber. Their generous donation of the collection to the Annapolis Maritime Museum ensures the preservation and accessibility of these extraordinary artworks. 

The collection donated by Dr. George and Joan Schonholtz encompasses the works of esteemed artists such as John Barber, Paul Landry, William Stille, and Ben Neill. Additionally, a selection of artworks by these artists will be available for purchase from the Annapolis Marine Art Gallery. The exhibition will feature 17 pieces from the collection and ten available for sale. Prints of John Barber’s paintings will also be available for purchase from the Annapolis Marine Art Gallery. 

Dr. George Schonholtz expressed his and Joan’s immense satisfaction that their cherished collection of maritime art has found a permanent home at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. He hopes that future viewers of these works will derive as much joy from them as they have throughout their time with the collection. 

All artworks featured in the exhibition will be accessible for viewing and purchase during the AMM’s regular museum hours, from 10 AM to 3 PM. The exhibition will run until November 20, 2023. 

Props And Styling Techniques: Nicholas Palumbo, Charleston Photographer, Shares Tools That Make Your Dishes Pop on Camera

Motorcyclist Dies in Fiery Annapolis Crash

Close Menu