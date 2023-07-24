July 24, 2023
National Night Out in Annapolis is August 1st

The Annapolis Police Department, Annapolis Fire Department, Annapolis Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and other local and state agencies will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The Annapolis locations are as follows: 

  • Annapolis Gardens, 250 Croll Drive (5 to 8 p.m.)
  • Bay Ridge Gardens, 1 Bens Drive (5 to 8 p.m.)
  • Michael E. Busch Library, 1410 West Street (6 to 8 p. m)

National Night Out, established in 1984, is observed in neighborhoods and communities across America on the first Tuesday in August. The purpose is to promote positive police and community partnerships to make all neighborhoods safer.  

“Building a safer community is a shared responsibility, so our partnership with residents is critical,” said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson. “That’s why we encourage communities to invest in relationships with each other and with first responders. Getting to know your neighbors and getting to know those who provide your community services helps build communication and trust. We encourage folks to come out to National Night Out so that we can reacquaint ourselves with one another and ensure we all have what we need to keep our communities safe.”

Chief Jackson added, “the summer months present additional challenges for our personnel to keep residents safe and maintain peace and order throughout the City. A summer crime plan has been developed that requires non-patrol members to team up with patrol members and be in specific neighborhoods for extended periods of time. This will ensure that we have patrols in our neighborhoods at the times when we are most needed. This all fits within our mission to protect and serve the people of Annapolis. When this program is completed, we will implement our winter crime plan that will address crime patterns in the colder months. We want to assure you all that the safety of our city is a year-round mission for our police officers and it’s a commitment that we take very seriously.”

At each neighborhood, National Night Out event, block parties, cookouts, and community events are held with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from public safety personnel, and resources that can help improve quality of life, including child care, job training, reentry, and more. 

“This is a great opportunity to come out and meet your firefighters and paramedics, see our equipment, and learn about fire/safety and emergency medical services,” said Annapolis Fire Chief Douglas Remaley. 

Thirty-eight million neighbors in 17,000 communities have participated in National Night Out events. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the founding of National Night Out.

Director Kevin Simmons of the Office of Emergency Management said,  “Public Safety staff and Annapolis residents are dedicated partners in building lasting neighborhood connections that help to create stronger and united communities even in times of challenges. The Office of Emergency Management is happy to be a part of the National Night Out celebration that recognizes the Annapolis network of neighbors, neighborhoods, and the men and women of public safety that keep our communities strong. Please come out and join us.”

Maryland Primary Care Physicians Names New Co-Medical Directors

Sustainability Advocate, Victoria Gerrard La Crosse WI, Explains The Importance Of Understanding the Different Types of Recyclable Materials

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

