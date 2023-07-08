More Than 50 Shots Fired Overnight in Eastport Gun Battle (Audio)

UPDATE1: From Shepard Bennett, spokesperson for the Annapolis Police Department, five vehicles and two apartment buildings were struck. There were no reported injuries.

Original story:

In what can only be described as a gun battle, more than 50 shots rang out at 2:55 AM on July 8, 2023, in the Eastport section of Annapolis.

A Ring camera in the area captured a terrifying 90 seconds of gunfire from at least two (but possibly four) weapons firing at least fifty shots over a 1:31 period. Due to the rapid succession of shots, the exact number is difficult to determine.

If you look at a series of sound waves from the shooting, two weapons are clear (first two clips), and a third weapon appears to enter the picture for the third clip. And the fourth clip has a different pattern. However, the audio does not account for situational variables such as the shooter’s movement. All clips represent two shots fired.

The final sound at the end of the audio is a vehicle speeding down President Street. From the video, it is unclear if it is a police vehicle, an involved vehicle, or just a vehicle traveling on the road.

It is unknown if there were any injuries or property damage. Facebook posts on a community page indicate a police siren was heard shortly after the incident. Eye On Annapolis has contacted the Annapolis Police Department for more information and is awaiting their response.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

