July 8, 2023
Annapolis, US 86 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Local Business Spotlight: The PutAway of Severna Park ASO’s Pops in the Park at Quiet Waters and Downs Parks More Than 50 Shots Fired Overnight in Eastport Gun Battle (Audio) Discover the Best Secrets of Investing in Real Estate and Expanding Your Investment Business Bowie Back on Track With Strong Win
Local News

More Than 50 Shots Fired Overnight in Eastport Gun Battle (Audio)

UPDATE1: From Shepard Bennett, spokesperson for the Annapolis Police Department, five vehicles and two apartment buildings were struck. There were no reported injuries.

Original story:

In what can only be described as a gun battle, more than 50 shots rang out at 2:55 AM on July 8, 2023, in the Eastport section of Annapolis.

A Ring camera in the area captured a terrifying 90 seconds of gunfire from at least two (but possibly four) weapons firing at least fifty shots over a 1:31 period. Due to the rapid succession of shots, the exact number is difficult to determine.

If you look at a series of sound waves from the shooting, two weapons are clear (first two clips), and a third weapon appears to enter the picture for the third clip. And the fourth clip has a different pattern. However, the audio does not account for situational variables such as the shooter’s movement. All clips represent two shots fired.

The final sound at the end of the audio is a vehicle speeding down President Street. From the video, it is unclear if it is a police vehicle, an involved vehicle, or just a vehicle traveling on the road.

It is unknown if there were any injuries or property damage. Facebook posts on a community page indicate a police siren was heard shortly after the incident. Eye On Annapolis has contacted the Annapolis Police Department for more information and is awaiting their response.

Previous Article

Discover the Best Secrets of Investing in Real Estate and Expanding Your Investment Business

 Next Article

ASO’s Pops in the Park at Quiet Waters and Downs Parks

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu