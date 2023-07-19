Medieval Torture Coming to Annapolis

Brace yourself because the talk that Profs and Pints will be staging in Annapolis in July might make you flinch a bit. It features a scholar who has written or edited ten books on medieval violence dealing with castration, flaying, and execution. And that scholar, Dr. Larissa “Kat” Tracy of Longwood University, will discuss why and how people tortured others during the Middle Ages.



Despite the talk’s gruesome subject matter, you won’t regret hearing what Professor Tracy has to say. She’ll leave you with a much more nuanced understanding of life in the Middle Ages and provide you with important context to keep in mind in viewing movies or television shows set during that period. Far from being painful, the experience is one that you’re sure to enjoy.



Professor Tracy, who has earned rave reviews for her Profs and Pints talks in other cities, will give her talk on July 25th in the Graduate Annapolis Hotel’s Trophy Room bar and restaurant.

Profs and Pints Annapolis presents: “Torture in the Middle Ages,” with Larissa “Kat” Tracy, professor of medieval literature at Longwood University and author or editor of ten books on medieval violence.



When Pulp Fiction’s Marsellus Wallace vows to “get medieval” on someone, we assume they’re in for some serious pain. More recently, torture—the most notorious aspect of medieval culture and society—has been portrayed in popular culture in series like Game of Thrones and Vikings through lurid scenes depicting torture and gruesome punishment as standard medieval practice. In many modern European cities, one can find popular museums displaying such gruesome implements as the rack, the strappado, the gridiron, the wheel, and the iron maiden.



The dominant mythology suggests that the Middle Ages was a period during which sadistic torment was inflicted on citizens with impunity and without provocation. The truth, however, is a lot more complicated.



Join Professor Larissa “Kat” Tracy, who has extensively researched torture, punishment, and social justice in medieval society, for a talk challenging preconceived ideas that popular historians, films, and media have promoted about the prevalence of torture and judicial brutality in medieval society.



She’ll discuss medieval Europe’s actual use of torture—the instruments, the laws, the cultural norms, and the victims—and make clear that the act of punishment was actually a very different legal event. She’ll argue that the portrayals of medieval torture in literature represent satire, critique and dissent; they have didactic and political functions in opposing the status quo.



The books that Professor Tracy has written or edited include Torture and Brutality in Medieval Literature; Castration and Culture in the Middle Ages; Medieval and Early Modern Murder; Flaying in the Premodern World, and most recently End Game: Exile and Execution in Medieval and Early Modern Society. When she gets medieval on you it means you are going to learn. The experience, however, won’t be painful at all.

TICKETS AND INFO:

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | Graduate Hotel | 5:30 pm (doors). Discussion at 6:00 pm

Advance tickets: $13.50 plus sales tax and processing fees. Doors: $17, or $15 with a student ID.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

