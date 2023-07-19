July 19, 2023
Annapolis, US 83 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Strange Twist in Recent Annapolis Homicide Maryland Hall’s Largest Annual Fundraiser, Arts Alive, Turns 25 This Year!  Medieval Torture Coming to Annapolis Education Hacks: How to Ace Exams and Enjoy the Process Daily News Brief | July 19, 2023
Events

Medieval Torture Coming to Annapolis

Brace yourself because the talk that Profs and Pints will be staging in Annapolis in July might make you flinch a bit. It features a scholar who has written or edited ten books on medieval violence dealing with castration, flaying, and execution. And that scholar, Dr. Larissa “Kat” Tracy of Longwood University, will discuss why and how people tortured others during the Middle Ages. 

Despite the talk’s gruesome subject matter, you won’t regret hearing what Professor Tracy has to say. She’ll leave you with a much more nuanced understanding of life in the Middle Ages and provide you with important context to keep in mind in viewing movies or television shows set during that period. Far from being painful, the experience is one that you’re sure to enjoy. 

Professor Tracy, who has earned rave reviews for her Profs and Pints talks in other cities, will give her talk on July 25th in the Graduate Annapolis Hotel’s Trophy Room bar and restaurant.

Profs and Pints Annapolis presents: “Torture in the Middle Ages,” with Larissa “Kat” Tracy, professor of medieval literature at Longwood University and author or editor of ten books on medieval violence.

When Pulp Fiction’s Marsellus Wallace vows to “get medieval” on someone, we assume they’re in for some serious pain. More recently, torture—the most notorious aspect of medieval culture and society—has been portrayed in popular culture in series like Game of Thrones and Vikings through lurid scenes depicting torture and gruesome punishment as standard medieval practice. In many modern European cities, one can find popular museums displaying such gruesome implements as the rack, the strappado, the gridiron, the wheel, and the iron maiden.

The dominant mythology suggests that the Middle Ages was a period during which sadistic torment was inflicted on citizens with impunity and without provocation. The truth, however, is a lot more complicated.

Join Professor Larissa “Kat” Tracy, who has extensively researched torture, punishment, and social justice in medieval society, for a talk challenging preconceived ideas that popular historians, films, and media have promoted about the prevalence of torture and judicial brutality in medieval society.

She’ll discuss medieval Europe’s actual use of torture—the instruments, the laws, the cultural norms, and the victims—and make clear that the act of punishment was actually a very different legal event.  She’ll argue that the portrayals of medieval torture in literature represent satire, critique and dissent; they have didactic and political functions in opposing the status quo.

The books that Professor Tracy has written or edited include Torture and Brutality in Medieval LiteratureCastration and Culture in the Middle AgesMedieval and Early Modern Murder; Flaying in the Premodern World, and most recently End Game: Exile and Execution in Medieval and Early Modern Society. When she gets medieval on you it means you are going to learn. The experience, however, won’t be painful at all.  

TICKETS AND INFO:

  • Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | Graduate Hotel | 5:30 pm (doors). Discussion at 6:00 pm
  • Advance tickets: $13.50 plus sales tax and processing fees. Doors: $17, or $15 with a student ID.

Previous Article

Education Hacks: How to Ace Exams and Enjoy the Process

 Next Article

Maryland Hall’s Largest Annual Fundraiser, Arts Alive, Turns 25 This Year! 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu