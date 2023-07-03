MDOT and Education Department Pair Up For Back-To-School Supplies

To help the thousands of Maryland children needing basic school supplies before they return to the classroom this fall, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are partnering with the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance for the third annual statewide Back to School Supply Drive beginning Monday, July 10, and continuing through Friday, July 28.

Maryland Department of Transportation modes, including The Secretary’s Office, Maryland Transit Administration, Maryland Port Administration, Maryland Transportation Authority, Maryland Aviation Administration, Motor Vehicle Administration, and State Highway Administration, are collecting new school supplies from employees and customers during business hours at more than 50 locations statewide.

“As we support the Moore Administration’s promise to build a stronger Maryland and leave no one behind, it’s critical that school children in every corner of our state have the basic supplies they need to be successful in the classroom,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “Together with our partners at the Maryland State Department of Education and the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance, we hope to build on last year’s successful drive that collected 1,000 bags of supplies and $2,000 in monetary donations.”

Donations can be dropped off at all Motor Vehicle Administration branch offices, Maryland Transportation Authority customer service centers, State Highway Administration offices and at the department’s headquarters, 7201 Corporate Center Drive in Hanover, during regular business hours.

Specific school supplies are requested to create kits to ensure each student receives the same items. A list of accepted supplies and an interactive map of collection box locations can be found on the MDOT website. Online monetary donations also are being accepted and will be used to purchase supplies for the kits.

“MSDE is proud to partner once again with the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Boys and Girls Club on this Back to School Drive,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “It’s important all our students are set up for success in the classroom and beyond, especially those who have been historically underserved. This drive will help ensure every student is equipped with the tools and supplies they need to start the school year prepared and ready learn.”

All supplies and monetary donations collected will help students across Maryland. The Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance will work with member clubs and partner nonprofits to deliver supplies to the areas with most need in every Maryland county and Baltimore City. The Boys & Girls Clubs Maryland Alliance serves more than 25,000 young people in the state through youth development programs at nearly 40 club locations.

“While our members are getting ready for summer fun, Boys & Girls Clubs across Maryland are already planning for the upcoming school year. To have our partners – the Maryland State Department of Education and the Maryland Department of Transportation – once again supporting these efforts with their Back to School Drive is a benefit to our kids across the state,” said Y’landa Burch, Executive Director and Lead Administrator, Maryland Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs.

“Each school year, thousands of our families look forward to receiving these books bags filled with essential academic supplies,” said Executive Director Burxh. “Our clubs in Maryland are able to continue supporting families because of partners like MSDE and MDOT.”

Learn more about the Maryland Back to School Supply Drive on the Maryland Department of Transportation website and by following on Twitter @MDOTnews and on Facebook at facebook.com/MDOTNews.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

