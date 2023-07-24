July 24, 2023
Annapolis, US 76 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Sustainability Advocate, Victoria Gerrard La Crosse WI, Explains The Importance Of Understanding the Different Types of Recyclable Materials National Night Out in Annapolis is August 1st Maryland Primary Care Physicians Names New Co-Medical Directors The Benefits Of Automating Your Financial Reporting Process Daily News Brief | July 24, 2023
Local News

Maryland Primary Care Physicians Names New Co-Medical Directors

Falana P. Carter, M.D. and Rafeena Bacchus, M.D. were appointed Maryland Primary Care Physicians co-Medical Directors on June 1, 2023. Their role is to provide guidance and direction for administrative and medical affairs of the practice. They replace long-time Medical Director Jerry Levine, M.D., FACP, who stepped down after 26 years of service.

Maryland Primary Care Physicians CEO Colleen Ceradini said, “I’m happy with their appointment and am proud of the fact that they are the first women of color to serve in this capacity for MPCP. I look forward to what they will accomplish for the practice.”

Dr. Carter has been in practice since 2004. She received her medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine and completed her residency in Family Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School. Dr. Bacchus has been in practice since 2012. She received her medical degree from SUNY at the Buffalo School of Medicine and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Maryland. Dr. Carter sees patients at our Arundel Mills office, and Dr. Bacchus sees patients at our Columbia office.

Maryland Primary Care Physicians is the largest independent, physician-owned primary care group in Maryland, with nine offices in Anne Arundel, Howard, Prince George’s and Queen Anne’s counties. Maryland Primary Care Physicians President Michael Riebman, M.D., said “we are proud of the fact that our administrative staff and the majority of our physician leadership are women and minorities.”

Previous Article

The Benefits Of Automating Your Financial Reporting Process

 Next Article

National Night Out in Annapolis is August 1st

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu