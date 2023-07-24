Maryland Primary Care Physicians Names New Co-Medical Directors

Falana P. Carter, M.D. and Rafeena Bacchus, M.D. were appointed Maryland Primary Care Physicians co-Medical Directors on June 1, 2023. Their role is to provide guidance and direction for administrative and medical affairs of the practice. They replace long-time Medical Director Jerry Levine, M.D., FACP, who stepped down after 26 years of service.

Maryland Primary Care Physicians CEO Colleen Ceradini said, “I’m happy with their appointment and am proud of the fact that they are the first women of color to serve in this capacity for MPCP. I look forward to what they will accomplish for the practice.”

Dr. Carter has been in practice since 2004. She received her medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine and completed her residency in Family Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School. Dr. Bacchus has been in practice since 2012. She received her medical degree from SUNY at the Buffalo School of Medicine and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Maryland. Dr. Carter sees patients at our Arundel Mills office, and Dr. Bacchus sees patients at our Columbia office.

Maryland Primary Care Physicians is the largest independent, physician-owned primary care group in Maryland, with nine offices in Anne Arundel, Howard, Prince George’s and Queen Anne’s counties. Maryland Primary Care Physicians President Michael Riebman, M.D., said “we are proud of the fact that our administrative staff and the majority of our physician leadership are women and minorities.”

