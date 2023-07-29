Maryland Hall’s Largest Annual Fundraiser, Arts Alive, Turns 25 This Year! 

On Friday, September 8th, from 6-10 pm, the Annapolis and Anne Arundel community will unite to celebrate all facets of the arts, and together we will imagine a vision for Maryland Hall for the next 25 years! Come network and party with nearly 500 community leaders, business executives, and arts patrons. There will be a ton of festivities like raffles, a silent auction including a variety of unique items, food and beverages from local restaurants, live entertainment from The NightLife Band, live artists’ demonstrations, and more.

Maryland Hall is so grateful for the 25 years of support for Arts Alive. This is truly a special night filled with friends, family, food and fun. Join us for a night to imagine! Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

Imagine winning a bucket list trip. Raffle tickets will be available for $100/each and only 200 will be sold!

Tickets and sponsorships are available now for this magical night hosted by the centerpiece of the arts community–Maryland Hall!

