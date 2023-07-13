July 13, 2023
Annapolis, US 92 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Maryland Hall Kicks Off New Season of Programming On July 29th!  Rotary Crab Feast Tickets On Sale Now Women Hiding in Trunk of Vehicle Rob Potential Suitor at Scissor-Point County Police Arrest Annapolis Couple on Drug and Weapons Charges in Murray Hill Woman Robbed in Home as Husband Lay Shot in Car
Life In The Area

Maryland Hall Kicks Off New Season of Programming On July 29th! 

 In commitment to presenting diverse programming, Maryland Hall creates intentional programming for all audiences. 

 The latest season of programming at Maryland Hall will kick off on July 29th, with

 As Maryland Hall continues to Reimagine, Rebuild and Reach Beyond, we are excited to announce the Maryland Hall Presents season for 23/24. Eight diverse and dynamic shows include a little Broadway, a bit of Disney, a live performance by youth from Paraguay, some circus energy, southeast Asian dance, astonishing visuals from Italy, African dance and drumming, and a magic school bus. Join us!

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

Tickets are available now!

Previous Article

Rotary Crab Feast Tickets On Sale Now

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu