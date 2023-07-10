July 10, 2023
Man Shot Behind Eastport Apartment Building

On July 10, 2023, at 4:00 am, Annapolis Police officers on foot patrol in the 1200 block of Madison Street near the Harbour House community in the Eastport section of Annapolis when they heard what they thought might have been shots fired. Officers searched the area and found an adult male victim lying behind an apartment building. The victim said that he had been shot. When officers checked him, they found he suffered from one gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was transported to shock trauma with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect(s) were located.

“This kind of disregard for the lives of people in our neighborhoods must stop,” said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson. “No one has invited violent perpetrators to terrorize our communities here in the State’s Capital. Our officers are committed to working hard to protect our communities, but we also need help from those in the community to help us identify criminals carrying and using guns,” Chief Jackson continued. “We are evaluating our deployment strategy to be sure that our city is protected from crimes like these. We will continue to do all we can to identify and hold accountable those committing these deadly and reckless crimes.”

