Man Robbed at Gunpoint While Exiting Wells Fargo Bank

The Annapolis Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint as he exited a local bank.

On July 20, 2023, at 5 PM, Annapolis Police officers responded to a call for an armed robbery outside of the Wells Fargo Bank at 930 Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis.

The adult male victim said that after he exited the bank, he was approached by two unknown male suspects in the parking lot.

One of the suspects was wearing a mask. The other suspect displayed a handgun and demanded cash and the victim’s wallet. The victim complied.

The suspects got into a white four-door passenger car and left the area. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

