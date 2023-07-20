Lunch Turns Violent as Man Stabs Ex-Partner’s Current Boyfriend in Front of Child

A man was flown to shock trauma after being stabbed in a local Subway sandwich shop by his girlfriend’s former partner.

On July 20, 2023, at approximately 1:00 PM, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing that just occurred at the Subway, 8765 Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton.

Their investigation revealed that the adult victim was with his girlfriend and her child at the sandwich shop in the Piney Orchard community

While at the business, the adult suspect, who was described as the former significant other of the girlfriend, and father of the child, entered the store.

An argument ensued, and at some point, the suspect attempted to take the child physically. The victim intervened and became involved in a physical altercation with the suspect. At some point during the struggle, the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the torso.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment of what was described as a serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who suffered an undetermined injury during the incident, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what was described as a minor non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

