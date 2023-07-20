July 20, 2023
Annapolis, US 78 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Sip, Paint, and Patron—A Mexican Masterpiece! Signs Your Business Needs to Upgrade its Internet  55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival Returns to City Dock in August! Lunch Turns Violent as Man Stabs Ex-Partner’s Current Boyfriend in Front of Child In The Vane Of Laurel Canyon Tickets Now On Sale!
Local News

Lunch Turns Violent as Man Stabs Ex-Partner’s Current Boyfriend in Front of Child

A man was flown to shock trauma after being stabbed in a local Subway sandwich shop by his girlfriend’s former partner.

On July 20, 2023, at approximately 1:00 PM, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing that just occurred at the Subway, 8765 Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton.

Their investigation revealed that the adult victim was with his girlfriend and her child at the sandwich shop in the Piney Orchard community

While at the business, the adult suspect, who was described as the former significant other of the girlfriend, and father of the child, entered the store.

An argument ensued, and at some point, the suspect attempted to take the child physically. The victim intervened and became involved in a physical altercation with the suspect. At some point during the struggle, the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the torso.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment of what was described as a serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who suffered an undetermined injury during the incident, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what was described as a minor non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Previous Article

In The Vane Of Laurel Canyon Tickets Now On Sale!

 Next Article

55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival Returns to City Dock in August!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu