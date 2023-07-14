July 14, 2023
Annapolis, US 87 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
 Marine Trades Association of Maryland Announces New Executive Director  Police Investigating Rape of Teen in Downtown Annapolis Local By Design Celebrating Expansion With Former Bad Company Guitarist, Paul Cullen Tickets On Sale NOW for 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week
Local News

Local By Design Celebrating Expansion With Former Bad Company Guitarist, Paul Cullen

Local by Design at the Gallery recently added 6000 sq feet and 12 new artisans offering the most unique shopping experience in Anne Arundel County. Art, Jewelry, home décor, furniture, gifts and accessories, and so much more are all created and sold by local artisans.

Once a month, they hold a spectacular market event kicked off with a Friday night happy hour sip and shop. Saturday and Sunday are open for shopping, browsing, and meeting the artisans. Refreshments and light bites are served.

The July Market dates are Friday, July 28th, from 4-8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, July 30th, from 10 am-5 pm.  The expanded Local By Design at the Gallery is located at 1818 Margaret Ave, and 1805 C and D Virginia St, Annapolis, Md.

To help kick off the expansion, Paul Cullen – former bass guitarist for Bad Company – turned chef, wine sommelier, and entertainment legend will be attending Sunday, July 30th from 12-4 pm. His private-label Italian wines will take center stage and be available for sale accompanied by his signature crafted small bites. It promises to be a next-level experience with a live guitar performance from Paul.  

This is a free event that you will not want to miss!

 

Previous Article

Tickets On Sale NOW for 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival

 Next Article

Police Investigating Rape of Teen in Downtown Annapolis

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu