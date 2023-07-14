Local By Design Celebrating Expansion With Former Bad Company Guitarist, Paul Cullen

Local by Design at the Gallery recently added 6000 sq feet and 12 new artisans offering the most unique shopping experience in Anne Arundel County. Art, Jewelry, home décor, furniture, gifts and accessories, and so much more are all created and sold by local artisans.

Once a month, they hold a spectacular market event kicked off with a Friday night happy hour sip and shop. Saturday and Sunday are open for shopping, browsing, and meeting the artisans. Refreshments and light bites are served.

The July Market dates are Friday, July 28th, from 4-8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, July 30th, from 10 am-5 pm. The expanded Local By Design at the Gallery is located at 1818 Margaret Ave, and 1805 C and D Virginia St, Annapolis, Md.

To help kick off the expansion, Paul Cullen – former bass guitarist for Bad Company – turned chef, wine sommelier, and entertainment legend will be attending Sunday, July 30th from 12-4 pm. His private-label Italian wines will take center stage and be available for sale accompanied by his signature crafted small bites. It promises to be a next-level experience with a live guitar performance from Paul.

This is a free event that you will not want to miss!

