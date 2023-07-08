Local Business Spotlight: The PutAway of Severna Park

When I started, I did not know what a dink was. Nor a Putaway. And now I do. Plus, I have been challenged! Today, we speak with Tim Schnupp, the principal of The PutAway of Severna Park–a new indoor pickleball facility scheduled to open this fall.

Pickleball is taking over the world. Find out what intrigued this pharmacist to trade in a career in the cannabis industry to build a local, multi-court, indoor pickleball facility.

Things I learned–age or perceived level of fitness plays no role in pickleball supremacy and that I have been challenged to a match once the facility opens up.

I’m excited!

Have a listen!

