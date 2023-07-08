July 8, 2023
Local Business Spotlight: The PutAway of Severna Park
Local Business Spotlight: The PutAway of Severna Park

When I started, I did not know what a dink was. Nor a Putaway. And now I do. Plus, I have been challenged! Today, we speak with Tim Schnupp, the principal of The PutAway of Severna Park–a new indoor pickleball facility scheduled to open this fall.

Pickleball is taking over the world. Find out what intrigued this pharmacist to trade in a career in the cannabis industry to build a local, multi-court, indoor pickleball facility.

Things I learned–age or perceived level of fitness plays no role in pickleball supremacy and that I have been challenged to a match once the facility opens up.

I’m excited!

Have a listen!

Previous Article

ASO’s Pops in the Park at Quiet Waters and Downs Parks

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

