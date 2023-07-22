Local Business Spotlight: Stretch Your Spirit

When someone starts practicing yoga at age four, there’s a good chance it will become a lifestyle! Today we speak with Julie Blamphin from Stretch Your Spirit who indeed started yoga at age four and has made it a lifestyle and a very successful business.

Today, Julie does very limited yoga classes and focuses on yoga in real life, wellness-retreats across the globe and public speaking on wellness and well, yoga!

If you think yoga is not for you, hold that thought, because the benefits and the ease may surprise you!

And if you are listening before July 26th, how about a free yoga party!

Have a listen!

