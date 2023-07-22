July 22, 2023
Annapolis, US 83 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Maryland Hall Presents a Special Classic Theatre of Maryland Cabaret on July 29th Bonus Podcast: A Mid-Season Check-In with the Bowie Baysox Local Business Spotlight: Stretch Your Spirit September 30 to October 1: Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival Health Department and Schools RTeam Up Again on Vaccination Efforts
Daily News Brief

Local Business Spotlight: Stretch Your Spirit

When someone starts practicing yoga at age four, there’s a good chance it will become a lifestyle! Today we speak with Julie Blamphin from Stretch Your Spirit who indeed started yoga at age four and has made it a lifestyle and a very successful business.

Today, Julie does very limited yoga classes and focuses on yoga in real life, wellness-retreats across the globe and public speaking on wellness and well, yoga!

If you think yoga is not for you, hold that thought, because the benefits and the ease may surprise you!

And if you are listening before July 26th, how about a free yoga party!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Previous Article

September 30 to October 1: Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival

 Next Article

Bonus Podcast: A Mid-Season Check-In with the Bowie Baysox

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu