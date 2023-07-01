Local Business Spotlight: Cocoa & Pearl

Imagine grabbing a mooring ball in Annapolis Harbor over the weekend, and when you wake up in the morning, the smell of a fresh croissant or honeybun sets you up for a perfect morning. Now, imagine the sound of a 1959 deadrise named Honeybun quietly motoring to your boat with freshly baked goodies. Yes, this is Cocoa & Pearl.

Hannah Gribbon, a lifelong Annapolitan, had a long-held dream, and after a stint serving the county in the US Coast Guard, she is about to begin living her dream and merging two of her loves–baking and boating.

Cocoa & Pearl will be primarily water-based, with land options. You can place your order to be brought to your mooring or anchorage, your slip in a local marina, or if you are a landlubber, you can make arrangements for delivery on land!

And Hannah has some big dreams for other ports of call, a retail storefront, and a bed and breakfast. Cocoa & Pearl is going places, and it is all starting right here in Annapolis.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

