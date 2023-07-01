July 1, 2023
Local Business Spotlight: Cocoa & Pearl

Imagine grabbing a mooring ball in Annapolis Harbor over the weekend, and when you wake up in the morning, the smell of a fresh croissant or honeybun sets you up for a perfect morning. Now, imagine the sound of a 1959 deadrise named Honeybun quietly motoring to your boat with freshly baked goodies. Yes, this is Cocoa & Pearl.

Hannah Gribbon, a lifelong Annapolitan, had a long-held dream, and after a stint serving the county in the US Coast Guard, she is about to begin living her dream and merging two of her loves–baking and boating.

Cocoa & Pearl will be primarily water-based, with land options. You can place your order to be brought to your mooring or anchorage, your slip in a local marina, or if you are a landlubber, you can make arrangements for delivery on land!

And Hannah has some big dreams for other ports of call, a retail storefront, and a bed and breakfast. Cocoa & Pearl is going places, and it is all starting right here in Annapolis.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

