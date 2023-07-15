Local Business Spotlight: Ballet Theatre of Maryland

It’s one of four resident companies at Maryland Hall and recently celebrated its 45th anniversary; and it’s always a special experience to catch a performance at the Ballet Theatre of Maryland!

Today, we speak with Nicole Kelsch, the Artistic and Executive Director for the company. She was appointed to the position after longtime Artistic Director Dianna Cuatto retired. However, Nicole has spent the past 14 years dancing her way up in the organization she now leads.

We talk about the upcoming season (it’s a great one), how we can support the ballet, how Nicole got her start, and if she could dance the Nutcracker blindfolded!

It takes a lot to run a professional dance company and Nicole lays it all out for us this week!

Have a listen!

