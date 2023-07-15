July 15, 2023
Annapolis, US 86 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Go is Going! Local Business Spotlight: Ballet Theatre of Maryland Junior League of Annapolis Names New Board Members Maryland Renaissance Festival is Ready for More Merriment in 2023. Opening August 26th Exploring the Different Types of Reels on Online Slots
Daily News Brief

Local Business Spotlight: Ballet Theatre of Maryland

It’s one of four resident companies at Maryland Hall and recently celebrated its 45th anniversary; and it’s always a special experience to catch a performance at the Ballet Theatre of Maryland!

Today, we speak with Nicole Kelsch, the Artistic and Executive Director for the company. She was appointed to the position after longtime Artistic Director Dianna Cuatto retired. However, Nicole has spent the past 14 years dancing her way up in the organization she now leads.

We talk about the upcoming season (it’s a great one), how we can support the ballet, how Nicole got her start, and if she could dance the Nutcracker blindfolded!

It takes a lot to run a professional dance company and Nicole lays it all out for us this week!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Previous Article

Junior League of Annapolis Names New Board Members

 Next Article

Annapolis Go is Going!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu