Junior League of Annapolis Names New Board Members

The Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. (JLA) began its 2023-2024 Board of Directors term on June 1, 2023. Michele Myers, President, will lead the 42-year-old organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

“Our board is experienced, knowledgeable, and motivated!” said Michele Myers, 2023-2024 President of JLA. “We are excited to implement a few new things to help propel our members forward in their volunteer, professional, and personal growth while still focusing on our strategic goals. The Junior League of Annapolis is and always will be a training organization, but it is so much more. From the ability to hone skills to creating lifelong friendship and deep connections: together, we move mountains – in the community and for each other.”

Announcing the 2023-2024 Board of Directors of Junior League of Annapolis:

President – Michele Myers is a 17-year member of the League. She has served as chairs of three League committees. Professionally, she chairs the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association International Small Business Committee, and holds an MBA and a PMP.

President-Elect – Hallie Salmi has been a member of the League since 2016 and has held key leadership roles on the Board of Directors and leading several committees. Professionally, Hallie had been a practicing attorney for over 20 years, and recently transitioned into Human Resources working in Employee Relations for the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Secretary – Amanda Cokinos is a 12-year member of the League and has chaired several committees within the League. Professionally, she is a Clinical Social Worker for the US Department of Veteran Affairs and holds a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Florida State University.

Treasurer – Catherine Popadiuk has been a member of the League since 2017 and has experience as a member in three other Leagues before transferring to Annapolis in 2022. Professionally, she is an allergist and immunologist with AllerView Health in Annapolis and Easton, and holds a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from University of New England.

At-Large Director (New Member) – Jessica Cicoria has been a member of the League since 2022 and has been a member of the Communications Committee. Professionally she has been working in graphic design for 15 years and has experience in managing pre-press design, printing, and digital media.

Communications Director – Melanie Kincaid has been a member of the League since 2022 and has served on the Gala Committee. Professionally, she works as a donor engagement manager of the Maryland League of Conservation Voters and holds a Master of Environmental Studies from The Evergreen State College.

Community Impact Director – Lindsay Kahler Robinson has been a member of the League in 2016 and will leverage her personal and professional skill sets in community relations, cause marketing, volunteer engagement, and philanthropy to help the Junior League of Annapolis reach its outreach and impact goals. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Family and Consumer Sciences and Elementary Education from Bridgewater College.

Diversity & Inclusion Officer – Aisha Hilliard has been a member of the League since 2020 and has served as the At-Large Director her first active year. Professionally, she is a practicing attorney and holds a Juris Doctorate form the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Financial Resources Director -Virginia Boulin has been a member of the League since 2016 and has served on many committees including Wise Penny, Fundraising Development, Cookbook, and Gala. Professionally, she works in Health Care Financing with the Federal Government.

Membership Director – Laura Taylor Kaplan has been a member of the League since 2017 and has focused her League career exclusively on membership, recruitment, and engagement. Professionally, she has experience in communications and analysis and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Indiana University.

Nominating Director – Jacqueline McGuire has been a member of the League since 2017 and received the volunteer of the Year Award in 2021 for Junior League of Annapolis. She is a retired Master Sergeant of the United States Army, and has a Master in Human Resource Management from Webster University. She also serves as the Protocol Chairman of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and the Co-Chair for Services to Youth Facet of Links Incorporated.

Parliamentarian – Crystal Staples has been a member of the League since 2017 and has served on several committees including Gala, Financial Strategies (also co-chaired), and COPR. Professionally, Crystal is a Senior Resource Manager for the Defense Media Activity. She holds several financial management and HR professional certifications including Strategic Business Partner and Strategic Workforce Planner, as well as a Master of Science in Human Resources Management from Webster University.

Sustaining Director – Racheal McConnaughhay has been a leader in JLA for many years and her accomplishments within the committees include planning two strategic plans, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Management Team, and executing several League fundraising events. Professionally, she works in federal advisory committee support, and holds a Master of Science in Management from West Virginia University.

The full biography of each board member can be found at www.jlannapolis.org/about/board-of-directors. For more information about the Junior League of Annapolis and learn how to become a member, please visit https://www.jlannapolis.org/about/join.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

