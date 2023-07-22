It’s Sweeter With Teter As Baysox Rally To Topple Senators

Entering the bottom of the seventh trailing 2-1, the Bowie Baysox plated three runs in the frame, coming from behind to take down the Harrisburg Senators 5-2 on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Senators built an early 1-0 with a pair of singles in the second against right-handed starter Alex Pham, including an RBI knock from Terone Harris III, part of a three-hit evening. Pham then took a hard hit grounder on one hop in the third. The right-hander was able to complete the frame, but had to exit the game after.

Meanwhile, Bowie tied the game in an unconventional way in the bottom of the fourth. Jud Fabian led off the inning with a double to left field. Donta’ Williams reached first and pushed Fabian to third later in the frame on a fielder’s choice. Then, during the next plate appearance, Harrisburg’s left-handed starter Alex Troop tossed three pickup throws to first, one more than his allotted two in the plate appearance. This led to a disengagement violation to allowed Fabian to automatically score from third and tie the game. That was the only run allowed by Troop across his six innings of work.

Right-hander Houston Roth took over for Pham in the fourth for the Baysox. Roth retired four of his first five batters before yielding a solo home run to the Senators’ Brady Lindsly. The long ball gave Harrisburg the lead back at 2-1. It was the lone blemish for Roth (W, 3-2) who went four innings in his relief effort.

Bowie’s seventh inning against Harrisburg’s right-handed reliever Odalvi Javier (L, 2-2) began with Shayne Fontana being hit by a pitch. With one out, Ramon Rodriguez singled to put runners at the corners for Joseph Rosa, who roped a double into the right-center gap, plating Fontana and pushing Rodriguez to third, tying the game at two in the process. Teter followed suit, with a launched opposite-field double to left. Teter’s two bagger plated both runners and gave the Baysox their first lead of the night at 4-2.

Fontana padded the lead with a solo home run down the right field line in the eighth, as right-hander Conner Loeprich (S, 2) slammed the door with a pair of scoreless frames to close things out.

The win is the eighth for the Baysox in their last ten games, and their third of the week in four games. Bowie goes for the series win against Harrisburg, as the six-game set continues Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium.

