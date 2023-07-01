In The Vane Of Laurel Canyon Tickets Now On Sale!

Tickets for the third AM/FM 2023 showcase, “In The Vane Of Laurel Canyon,” are on sale now! The show will be held at Rams Head On Stage on Monday, September 18th, at 7 pm. Tickets are $30 each, and proceeds support AM/FM Inc.

Artists performing in the show include:

Dirk Schwenk • Michael K • Doug Segree • Eastport Oyster Boys • Meg Murray • Mark O’Dell • Bryan Ewald • Jimi Davies • Angie Miller • PJ and the West Street Revival Band • Dean Rosenthal • Doc Pine & the Respect He Deserves • Brandt Dunn • Loose Ties • Ben Heemstra

AMFM is a nonprofit organization created in 2006 to provide temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform.

This fund acts as an emergency relief fund for lost income. Since its founding, AMFM has grown to provide additional benefits to our local music community, including catastrophic relief and funding youth music programs in the form of scholarships and private lessons.

