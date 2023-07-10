How To Assess The Value of Your Car For Resale

Whether you are looking to upgrade or simply need some money, selling a car is no easy task. Buyers of second-hand cars are extremely savvy and will probably know more about your car’s model and make than you do! Therefore, when it comes to selling your car, in order to get the best price, you need to be two steps ahead and know exactly what your car is worth.

So, what do you need to look at when it comes to putting your car on the market?

Vehicle History

It is safe to say that there are many things that people will want to avoid when it comes to buying a car. If the car has been in accidents, has had extensive repairs, or has a lot of mileage, it is less likely to go for a high asking price.

In order to sell your car for the price you want, you will need to provide a history report of it, which will have all of this information pertaining to it. This will showcase to buyers that you are being crystal clear with them and will also assure them that the insurance on the car and everything else is up to date.

So, you can get online and sell your Lamborghini Gallardo today! Or, you Ford Fiesta. It doesn’t matter, really; just make sure you have the history.

Condition of the Car

How does the car look? You might see it as a car that carried your family around for years or helped you on your tour of Europe, but these are emotional attachments. A buyer will not see these and will only be interested in the facts of the car.

On the outside of the car, are there any dents? Is there any rust, scratches, or peeling paint? If so, you will need to have these dealt with before putting it on the market if you want to get the asking price. Also, look at the inside; is it clean and functional? Or are the seats in need of replacement? Also, if the electric systems like the brakes, suspension, and engine are falling apart, that is a safety hazard and will need to be repaired before you sell it.

Mileage

Mileage was spoken about briefly earlier, and it is something that potential buyers will look for. Lower mileage suggests that there is less wear and teas, so it will increase the value of the car. In this sense, you will need to be honest with potential buyers, as fibbing will not end well!

Age and Model Year

How old is your car? Was it from a showroom when you bought it? If not, then you will have to consider lowering the price within market value. If the car is a particularly reliable make and model, then you may be able to up the price a bit, but this will once again need to be negotiable based on what the new buyers want it for. Remember, a 2019 SUV is going to be worth more than a 2001 Ford Festiva. This is due to safety features, modern updates, and, of course, wear and tear.

Market Research

Before uploading photos of your car online, do an honest assessment and compare it to other cars that are being sold second-hand. This will help you get an idea of how much you can sell it for realistically and will lead to a higher chance of it being sold.

