July 10, 2023
Annapolis, US 82 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
How To Assess The Value of Your Car For Resale Man Shot Behind Eastport Apartment Building Forward, Crooked Crab, Pherm, and Hysteria Brewing ALL Say Cheers to the Library! TOMORROW: Join Green Drinks in the Paca Gardens Baltimore Washington Medical Center Earns Gold Level “Safe Sleep” Certification from Cribs for Kids
Local News

How To Assess The Value of Your Car For Resale

Whether you are looking to upgrade or simply need some money, selling a car is no easy task. Buyers of second-hand cars are extremely savvy and will probably know more about your car’s model and make than you do! Therefore, when it comes to selling your car, in order to get the best price, you need to be two steps ahead and know exactly what your car is worth. 

So, what do you need to look at when it comes to putting your car on the market?

Vehicle History

It is safe to say that there are many things that people will want to avoid when it comes to buying a car. If the car has been in accidents, has had extensive repairs, or has a lot of mileage, it is less likely to go for a high asking price. 

In order to sell your car for the price you want, you will need to provide a history report of it, which will have all of this information pertaining to it. This will showcase to buyers that you are being crystal clear with them and will also assure them that the insurance on the car and everything else is up to date.

So, you can get online and sell your Lamborghini Gallardo today! Or, you Ford Fiesta. It doesn’t matter, really; just make sure you have the history.

Condition of the Car

How does the car look? You might see it as a car that carried your family around for years or helped you on your tour of Europe, but these are emotional attachments. A buyer will not see these and will only be interested in the facts of the car. 

On the outside of the car, are there any dents? Is there any rust, scratches, or peeling paint? If so, you will need to have these dealt with before putting it on the market if you want to get the asking price. Also, look at the inside; is it clean and functional? Or are the seats in need of replacement? Also, if the electric systems like the brakes, suspension, and engine are falling apart, that is a safety hazard and will need to be repaired before you sell it.

Mileage

Mileage was spoken about briefly earlier, and it is something that potential buyers will look for. Lower mileage suggests that there is less wear and teas, so it will increase the value of the car. In this sense, you will need to be honest with potential buyers, as fibbing will not end well!

Age and Model Year

How old is your car? Was it from a showroom when you bought it? If not, then you will have to consider lowering the price within market value. If the car is a particularly reliable make and model, then you may be able to up the price a bit, but this will once again need to be negotiable based on what the new buyers want it for. Remember, a 2019 SUV is going to be worth more than a 2001 Ford Festiva. This is due to safety features, modern updates, and, of course, wear and tear. 

Market Research

Before uploading photos of your car online, do an honest assessment and compare it to other cars that are being sold second-hand. This will help you get an idea of how much you can sell it for realistically and will lead to a higher chance of it being sold. 

Previous Article

Man Shot Behind Eastport Apartment Building

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu