Hospice of the Chesapeake Names New Chief Medical Officer

Hospice of the Chesapeake recently announced that Dr. Marny Fetzer had been appointed as Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Chief Medical Officer and will join the executive leadership team in July 2023.

Fetzer is currently the System Medical Director for Palliative Care and Hospice Services at Ascension Health in Mount Prospect, Illinois, and has been in the palliative and hospice care field since 2012. Fetzer is certified in hospice and palliative medicine as a hospice medical director and physician executive. Fetzer completed her hospice and palliative care fellowship at Northwestern Memorial. Over the last 20 years, Fetzer has presented and published extensively on supportive care, palliative care, hospice care, end-of-life, and acute and post-acute care.

In the Chief Medical Officer role, Fetzer will provide strategic and leadership direction to the medical staff, including physicians and nurse practitioners. As a member of the executive leadership team, she will also share in the responsibility of implementing the strategic direction and effecting cultural change within the Hospice of the Chesapeake team.

CEO and President Michael Brady said Fetzer’s experience communicating the importance of community-based advanced illness and end-of-life care was a key factor in bringing her into the Chief Medical Officer role. She is also known for recruiting and building strong clinical teams, particularly physicians and advanced practice nurses.

“We are honored that Dr. Fetzer will be joining us,” Brady said. “We wholeheartedly believe she will bring a tremendous amount of knowledge, compassion, and medical expertise to our executive leadership team as we focus on the future of Hospice of the Chesapeake.”

Fetzer earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Loyola University Chicago and her medical degree from Loyola University Medical Center’s Stritch School of Medicine. She is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“I am excited to join the executive team at Hospice of the Chesapeake and support future growth of the organization as well as continue to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality supportive and hospice care to the community,” Fetzer said.

Hospice of the Chesapeake is Maryland’s largest independent, not-for-profit hospice caring for patients and families in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

