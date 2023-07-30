Here’s How to Protect Your Eye Health Before UV Awareness Month

National health observances serve as an opportunity to raise public awareness about important health topics. For instance, Heart Health Month was celebrated last February to better understand the risk factors for heart disease and share information about how to live a healthy lifestyle that’s good for the heart and overall wellness. In this light, the Annapolis-based Heart Health Foundation offered free screenings and personal follow-up guidance, specifically on heart conditions that affect thousands in Maryland, such as carotid artery disease and abdominal aortic aneurysms.



This upcoming July, the focus is shifted to eye health as the American Academy of Ophthalmology has dedicated the month to the importance of protecting the eyes from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. While it’s already known that UV rays can damage the skin, not many know that prolonged exposure can also worsen eye health through cataract development, growth formation, and other eye conditions. With just a few weeks before UV Awareness Month kicks off, here’s how to get ahead and practice proper eye care and protection.

Get the right pair of sunglasses

One of the most straightforward ways to shield your eyes from the sun’s UV rays is to wear sunglasses. Contrary to popular belief, sunglasses are not just essential during summertime but serve as protective eyewear all year round. It’s also crucial to check the sunglasses’ UV rating first, then select a pair that provides 100% UV protection to block both UV-A and UV-B rays.



Having a glasses prescription doesn’t mean you have to compromise eye protection, too. Nowadays, it is possible to get prescription sunglasses that accommodate your eye grade, whether from a local optical shop or online retailers. Aside from the UV rating, prioritize frame sizes and styles that fit you well and cover the area around your eyes properly for ultimate comfort and safety.

Wear UV-blocking contacts

Contact lens wearers have the option to prioritize both vision correction and eye protection at the same time, too. There are now soft contact lenses that come with UV-blocking benefits to help protect the cornea, conjunctiva, and overall surface of the eye from UV radiation.



Research from the journal Contact Lens and Anterior Eye found that blocking UV transmission when wearing contacts helps maintain the eyes’ ability to focus while also reducing the prevalence of eye conditions like pterygium and early cortical cataracts. As such, don’t hesitate to ask your eye care specialist about UV-blocking contact lenses for your specific prescription.

Wear a sun hat for additional protection



It’s also recommended to wear a sun hat for increased protection. Compared to a regular cap or visor, the best sun hats are made with fabrics like nylon and polyester, which offer UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) ratings of up to 50. With wide-brim designs, neck veils, and chin straps, these hats also provide a physical barrier that protects not only your eyes but also your entire head, neck, and face.



Whether you’re strolling along Sandy Point State Park or simply lounging in the backyard, pair your UV-blocking eyewear with a protective sun hat. With so many different colors, styles, and patterns to choose from, you get the added benefit of looking stylish while staying safe from UV rays.

Avoid artificial UV light

It’s not just the sun that can harm your eyes but also artificial UV sources, such as tanning beds. While Maryland already has a state law that prohibits minors from using tanning beds due to associated health risks, it’s best for individuals of all ages to avoid them altogether.



Optometrists advise against using tanning beds, as these expose individuals to levels of UV radiation significantly higher than you get outside on a sunny day. Even if you close your eyes during the tanning session, the strength of UV rays could lead to eye problems like blurred vision, dry eyes, and photokeratitis, which is characterized by corneal damage.



It’s timely that UV Awareness Month is held in the summer, as the intense heat can amplify your exposure to UV rays. However, keep in mind that you can be exposed to UV regardless of the weather or season, so it helps to practice the tips listed above any time of the year.



